Bulls News: Fred Hoiberg Calls Loss to Bucks 'Every Bit as Bad as We Thought'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

It may have just been a preseason game, but Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was not pleased with his team's 116-82 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

"Generally, you come out of the game and you think things aren't as good or bad as they seem," Hoiberg said, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. "But (Wednesday) night was every bit as bad as we thought. I thought their physicality took us out of anything that we wanted to accomplish. We had the wrong guys taking the ball out of bounds. We had no rhythm on the offensive end. Defense was awful all night. Lot to learn from."

