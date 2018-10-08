Ranking the Top 10 NBA Rookie of the Year Candidates for 2018-19

11 of 11

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Along with obvious talent and skill, NBA Rookies of the Year also need the physical strength and opportunity in terms of minutes and shots. Every box is checked for Deandre Ayton, the draft's No. 1 pick who's 7'1", 250 pounds and appears locked into a high-usage starting role.

Debuting with 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, it's already looking easy for the Phoenix Suns' new center of the present and future.

Ayton will continue to have success around the basket by positioning himself for easy finishes with his quick slips, length and ability to play high above the rim. He shouldn't even need to tap into any skill to consistently approach double-doubles. But after a season at Arizona, one summer league and three games in October, it's clear that Ayton's mid-range jumper will be an every-game weapon defenses struggle to challenge.

He's the best bet to lead all rookies in scoring, and he'll do so efficiently while also finishing as the likely rebounding champ.

Even if the Suns finish at the bottom of the standings, Ayton's individual numbers will be too much in a vote that favors statistics.