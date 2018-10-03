Kathryn Mayorga Considered Suicide After Alleged Cristiano Ronaldo Rape

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Legal representatives for Kathryn Mayorga held a press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday and issued a statement saying she "considered suicide" after she was allegedly raped by Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

According to Mirror's Natalie Evans and Jack Rathborn, Mayorga's lawyers "revealed a psychiatric evaluation concluded she was psychologically unfit to enter into a non-disclosure agreement and settlement with Ronaldo's lawyers."

A statement provided to reporters at the press conference also explained "that since the 2009 sexual assault she had experienced depression, intrusive thoughts, considered suicide, abused alcohol, had difficulty maintaining personal relationships and employment."

Ronaldo responded to the allegations that he raped Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 on Wednesday.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," he wrote on Twitter. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

"My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

According to CNN's Emanuella Grinberg, Shawn Nottingham and Eliott C. McLaughlin, Mayorga's lawsuit alleges Ronaldo and his legal team took "advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009. She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence."

Police in Las Vegas reoponed their investigation last month.