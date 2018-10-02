JR Smith Hasn't Contacted NBA About 'Supreme' Tattoo: I Don't Talk to the Police

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith has no interest in talking to the NBA about the "Supreme" tattoo on his right calf.

"No. For what?" Smith told Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor on Tuesday when asked if he had spoken with the league. "I don't talk to the police. That doesn't do anything for me."

On Saturday, the NBA informed Smith he would be fined if he didn't have the tattoo of Supreme's logo covered up.

"NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair," league spokesman Mike Bass told USA Today's Scott Gleeson.

Smith responded with a message on Instagram: "I swear I'm the only person they do s--t like this to! So you mean to tell me i have to cover up my tattoo for what? You don't make people cover up Jordan logos NIKE checks or anything else but because it’s me it’s a problem all of a sudden!!! S--t wack."

Smith, however, believes the rule is not being applied fairly.

"They just said it's branding," Smith told Fedor. "But I'm not the only person with brands on me so it's more than that. I know that. They know that. Everyone knows that."

Last season, Smith rocked a Supreme shooting sleeve during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Washington Wizards swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. wore a Supreme leg sleeve last season, and he was informed midway through the game against the Brooklyn Nets that he had to remove it.

"They made me change it," Oubre said, per the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. "It was just when I got informed through one of our trainers. He was like, 'switch leg sleeves.' So I switched."

The NBA signed an eight-year, $1 billion apparel deal with Nike that started with the 2017-18 campaign.