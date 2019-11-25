Giants' Golden Tate in Concussion Protocol; Suffered Injury During TD Catch

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III has been placed in concussion protocol after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter.

The team announced his concussion happened when he came down with a touchdown catch in the fourth. He had previously left the game in the first quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit on a punt return.

Tate is in his first season with the Giants after signing a four-year deal during the offseason. He's taking over as their No. 2 receiver following the trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

The 31-year-old has been one of the NFL's most durable wide receivers. He has only missed two games due to injuries since 2012. His 2019 debut was delayed by a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Since returning in Week 5, Tate has given the offense a boost. He has 450 yards and four touchdowns on 36 receptions in seven games.

New York needs Tate's durability and reliable hands in order to keep stay afloat on offense, especially with Sterling Shepard dealing with concussion issues. Saquon Barkley will become an increasingly important piece of the passing game.



Tate had at least 110 targets and 70 receptions in each of the previous five seasons. He's broken the 1,000-yard barrier three times during that stretch.