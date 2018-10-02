Tua Tagovailoa: Trevor Lawrence Injury Shows Why Alabama Needs Jalen Hurts

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts remains part of Alabama's active roster, despite an NCAA rule that would have allowed him to redshirt had he chosen to transfer after appearing in only four games.

Tua Tagovailoa, who took Hurts' starting spot, pointed to a similar situation at Clemson as the reason he and his teammates are thankful for Hurts' selfless decision. 

"You guys seen what happened with Clemson's quarterback," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday. "Clemson's quarterback ended up getting hurt and they didn't have Kelly Bryant as well. Could you imagine if something happened to me? Mac Jones would be good, but also having Jalen here, who is very well-experienced, it's a testament to his character, it's a testament to his morals, with how he was raised within his family."

Faced with a similar predicament to Hurts, Bryant chose to announce his intention to transfer from Clemson last week after he was replaced by Trevor Lawrence.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Buying or Selling the Top CFP Contenders

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Buying or Selling the Top CFP Contenders

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Jalen Hurts: America's 'Team First' QB

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Jalen Hurts: America's 'Team First' QB

    AL.com
    via AL.com

    Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 5

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 5

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Latest NFL Mock Draft 📝

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R's Latest NFL Mock Draft 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report