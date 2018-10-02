Tua Tagovailoa: Trevor Lawrence Injury Shows Why Alabama Needs Jalen Hurts

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts remains part of Alabama's active roster, despite an NCAA rule that would have allowed him to redshirt had he chosen to transfer after appearing in only four games.

Tua Tagovailoa, who took Hurts' starting spot, pointed to a similar situation at Clemson as the reason he and his teammates are thankful for Hurts' selfless decision.

"You guys seen what happened with Clemson's quarterback," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday. "Clemson's quarterback ended up getting hurt and they didn't have Kelly Bryant as well. Could you imagine if something happened to me? Mac Jones would be good, but also having Jalen here, who is very well-experienced, it's a testament to his character, it's a testament to his morals, with how he was raised within his family."

Faced with a similar predicament to Hurts, Bryant chose to announce his intention to transfer from Clemson last week after he was replaced by Trevor Lawrence.

