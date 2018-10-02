Klay Thompson: 'It Would Be Hard for Me to Leave' the Warriors in Free Agency

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Many have wondered if Klay Thompson will leave the Golden State Warriors next summer in order to get his "own team."

That doesn't appear to be a major concern for the guard himself, though.

Thompson recently sat down with Stadium's Shams Charania and discussed the topic, noting the Warriors put the team above the individuals. And that's why he says "it would be hard for me to leave" in free agency:

Golden State has made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and won three championships during that span, thanks in large part to the players' unselfishness. Warriors players don't try to pad their stats; instead, they look to make the right basketball play and find the best shot available.

As a result, the Dubs have led the NBA in assists in each of the past four seasons.

Perhaps the most defining moment of this team-first Warriors squad was when Stephen Curry made it clear to Durant during the summer of 2016 that all the team cared about was winning.

As ESPN's Marc J. Spears wrote:

"Curry told Durant in a text message that he could care less about who is the face of the franchise, who gets the most recognition or who sells the most shoes (Curry is with Under Armor, Durant with Nike). The two-time NBA MVP also told Durant that if Durant won the MVP award again he would be in the front row of the press conference clapping for him. In closing, Curry’s message to Durant was that all he truly cared about was winning championships and he’d like to do that as his teammate."

For a two-time NBA MVP to put his ego aside and potentially allow someone new to become the biggest star on the team, that's no small ask—but Curry was more than happy to oblige. And so was the rest of the team.

As a result, the Warriors have won back-to-back championships with Durant, who has been named Finals MVP each time. Even as Curry has yet to win a Finals MVP, Durant made it clear in June that individual honors don't matter to the team.

Thompson acknowledged to Charania that he could feel differently if and when free agency finally arrives next summer. However, he has repeatedly said that he loves being in the Bay Area and competing for a championship on a yearly basis.

"Not really," Thompson said last month when asked if he was thinking about testing the waters as a free agent, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "When guys go into free agency, they're looking for situations like mine. I'm content."

Until Thompson signs on the dotted line, though, Golden State owner Joe Lacob and Co. will have to keep an eye on the situation and hope Curry's Splash Brother decides to stay for years to come.