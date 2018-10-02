Kobe Bryant on Matt Barnes Video: 'I Was Swaying. He Did It and I Didn't Balk'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Mamba Mentality is a big part of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant's legacy, but on Tuesday, part of that mystique may have taken a hit all these years later.

Back in March 2010, Bryant added to his already storied legacy when it appeared as though then-Orlando Magic forward Matt Barnes faked like he was going to hit the Mamba in the face with an inbounds pass...and Bryant didn't flinch.

The Starters' Trey Kerby broke some bad news on Tuesday:

Sure enough, the overhead angle appears to soften the moment:

When asked about the "controversy," Bryant pointed something out to Chris Martin Palmer: "You gotta remember I was swaying. He did it and I didn't balk."

A couple of years ago, Barnes himself admitted that the moment stood out as the defining moment of Bryant's toughness: "I didn't realize how close the ball was to his face. But it's crazy he didn't move at all. We're very similar toward being competitive and not backing down. That's why we get along."

Regardless of this latest development, the moment will still live on.