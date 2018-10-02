Kobe Bryant on Matt Barnes Video: 'I Was Swaying. He Did It and I Didn't Balk'October 2, 2018
The Mamba Mentality is a big part of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant's legacy, but on Tuesday, part of that mystique may have taken a hit all these years later.
Back in March 2010, Bryant added to his already storied legacy when it appeared as though then-Orlando Magic forward Matt Barnes faked like he was going to hit the Mamba in the face with an inbounds pass...and Bryant didn't flinch.
Dreams are ruined after finding out Kobe was standing to the side of Matt Barnes this whole time 😞 (h/t @treykerby, @World_Wide_Wob) https://t.co/19nJ6JT8Bn
The Starters' Trey Kerby broke some bad news on Tuesday:
Don’t watch the overhead angle of the Kobe-Barnes no flinch unless you want it to be totally ruined.
Sure enough, the overhead angle appears to soften the moment:
@treykerby He wasnt standing in front of him when he did it my whole life is a lie https://t.co/8pGF2IRAjQ
When asked about the "controversy," Bryant pointed something out to Chris Martin Palmer: "You gotta remember I was swaying. He did it and I didn't balk."
A couple of years ago, Barnes himself admitted that the moment stood out as the defining moment of Bryant's toughness: "I didn't realize how close the ball was to his face. But it's crazy he didn't move at all. We're very similar toward being competitive and not backing down. That's why we get along."
Regardless of this latest development, the moment will still live on.
