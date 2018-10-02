Lakers News: Luke Walton Says LA Will Be 'Patient' with Lonzo Ball's Recovery

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has already been medically cleared after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in July, but the team will ease him back onto the court as he continues rehabbing.

Ball will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets as the Lakers try to get him back up to speed before throwing him into the heat of competition.

"There’s nothing like playing in those NBA games, as far as how hard you have to compete and cutting and the way you get hit with screens," Los Angeles coach Luke Walton told The Athletic's Bill Oram on Monday. "So just because, again, he’s been out so long we’re just trying to be patient with it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.