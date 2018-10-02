Lakers News: Luke Walton Says LA Will Be 'Patient' with Lonzo Ball's Recovery

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has already been medically cleared after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in July, but the team will ease him back onto the court as he continues rehabbing.

Ball will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets as the Lakers try to get him back up to speed before throwing him into the heat of competition.

"There’s nothing like playing in those NBA games, as far as how hard you have to compete and cutting and the way you get hit with screens," Los Angeles coach Luke Walton told The Athletic's Bill Oram on Monday. "So just because, again, he’s been out so long we’re just trying to be patient with it."

