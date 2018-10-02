Kanye West Says LeBron James Shouldn't Have Left Cavs for Lakers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks on during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

"I'm never leaving again."

Those are the words Kanye West recently told fans in Chicago after revealing he'd move back to his hometown. Those are also the words the rapper believes LeBron James should have told Cleveland this summer.

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to four consecutive NBA Finals and their first NBA championship, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason to try to put the finishing touches on his legendary career. And while LeBron may have felt it was the right move both on and off the court, Ye recently told TMZ he feels the four-time NBA MVP should've stayed put:

James may not be in a Cavs uniform anymore, but that hasn't stopped him from supporting the community he's called home for so many years. After he signed with the Lakers, he opened an "I Promise" school in Akron, Ohio, over the summer.

