Kelly Bryant Sent Text Congratulating Chase Brice After Clemson's Comeback Win

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant already announced his intentions to transfer after losing the starting job, but he apparently still supports his teammates.

After Saturday's 27-23 win over Syracuse, the senior sent a congratulations text to fellow quarterback Chase Brice, according to TigerNet.com.

Brice was thrust into action after newly minted starter Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half of the Week 5 game. With Bryant not with the team, the Tigers were forced to turn to their third-string quarterback.

The freshman had an up-and-down performance with 83 yards on 7-of-13 passing with no touchdowns and an interception but helped engineer a 94-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that effectively won the game.

It was enough to get the attention of Bryant, who was seemingly happy for his former squad.