2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Still Favored, Kyler Murray Rises

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is apparently inching closer to a Heisman Trophy, but he has significant competition through five games.

OddsShark provided the latest odds to bring home the top individual honor in college football:

Tagovailoa was listed as +115 before last week ($100 bet wins $115), per OddsShark, but he now has better than even odds to win the award.

