2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Still Favored, Kyler Murray Rises

2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Still Favored, Kyler Murray RisesOctober 1, 2018
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is apparently inching closer to a Heisman Trophy, but he has significant competition through five games.
OddsShark provided the latest odds to bring home the top individual honor in college football:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated Heisman odds (@BovadaOfficial): Tagovailoa -105 Murray +350 Haskins +375 Grier +550 Milton +2000 Taylor +2200 McSorley +2500 Love/Herbert +4000 Lock/Snell Jr +6000 Sills +6600 Oliver +8000 Swift/Lawrence/Fromm/Etienne +10000 Dobbins +20000
Tagovailoa was listed as +115 before last week ($100 bet wins $115), per OddsShark, but he now has better than even odds to win the award.
