Las Vegas Bettor Placed Nearly $1,600 Bet on Alabama to Win $1.60

Las Vegas Bettor Placed Nearly $1,600 Bet on Alabama to Win $1.60October 1, 2018
An Alabama fan won $1.60 on a bet for the Crimson Tide to beat Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.
That's not notable. A dollar and 60 cents is what you pay a four-year-old as "allowance" when they remember to throw away their trash after eating. You may be able to afford something on the dollar menu at McDonald's with $1.60, but maybe not the food item and gas to drive to the nearest location.
What we're saying is this ain't a lot of money.
So how much did this person wager to win so little?
A whole lot.
According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, the unnamed bettor threw down $1,579.65 to win his measly $1.60. Alabama was listed as a 99,000-1 moneyline favorite—the maximum allowable in the Las Vegas system.
The bet was as close to a gimme as you can get. Alabama's the best team in the country, and Louisiana-Lafayette was coming off a loss to Coastal Carolina. It was about as lopsided of a matchup as you'll see this deep in the college football regular season.
Still.
Nearly two grand to win $1.60. Hopefully the double cheeseburger was worth the stress of laying down that bet.
Notre Dame Might Have a Clear Path to the College Football Playoff