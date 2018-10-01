Las Vegas Bettor Placed Nearly $1,600 Bet on Alabama to Win $1.60

Butch Dill/Associated Press

An Alabama fan won $1.60 on a bet for the Crimson Tide to beat Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

That's not notable. A dollar and 60 cents is what you pay a four-year-old as "allowance" when they remember to throw away their trash after eating. You may be able to afford something on the dollar menu at McDonald's with $1.60, but maybe not the food item and gas to drive to the nearest location.

What we're saying is this ain't a lot of money.

So how much did this person wager to win so little?

A whole lot.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, the unnamed bettor threw down $1,579.65 to win his measly $1.60. Alabama was listed as a 99,000-1 moneyline favorite—the maximum allowable in the Las Vegas system.

The bet was as close to a gimme as you can get. Alabama's the best team in the country, and Louisiana-Lafayette was coming off a loss to Coastal Carolina. It was about as lopsided of a matchup as you'll see this deep in the college football regular season.

Still.

Nearly two grand to win $1.60. Hopefully the double cheeseburger was worth the stress of laying down that bet.