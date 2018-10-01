Report: Titans' Kenny Vaccaro out 2-4 Weeks with Elbow Dislocation Injury

James Kenney/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro could miss as few as two weeks after suffering a scary elbow dislocation during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Vaccaro has been given a two- to four-week time frame after his elbow was bent in the wrong direction in the second quarter.

The sixth-year veteran, who signed with Tennessee during the offseason, had recorded 17 tackles and one interception through the first four weeks.

Given the way the injury looked, being out less than a month is about as good as you could expect. That would seem to indicate there was no major ligament damage.

Kendrick Lewis, who recorded three tackles after Vaccaro exited, should help fill in. The 30-year-old Lewis was out of football the entire 2017 season but latched on with the Titans, thanks in part to his familiarity with head coach Mike Vrabel.

Tennessee has a Week 8 bye, so Week 9's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys could be a fair goal date for Vaccaro.