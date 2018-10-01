Ben Roethlisberger Promises to Be Better After 'Not Playing Well Enough' on SNF

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Fred Vuich/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a disappointing 1-2-1 start following Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ensured better days are coming in terms of his own production.

"I don't think I'm on the same page with anybody right now," he said when asked if he was on the same page with wide receiver Antonio Brown, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "I'm not playing well enough. I need to play better. Today was just a bad day at the office...I promise I'll be back to play better."

     

