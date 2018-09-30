Nick Chubb, Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson's Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Sunday was a good time to start Nick Chubb or Carlos Hyde, as they combined to run for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' 45-42 overtime defeat to the Oakland Raiders in Week 4.

The same couldn't be said for Duke Johnson, whose work in the passing game didn't make up for a lackluster performance on the ground.

While Hyde has received the lion's share of carries in Cleveland's backfield, Chubb's big day will send his fantasy football stock soaring. Johnson, on the other hand, is trending in the opposite direction.

Here's an outlook for the trio of Browns running backs.

Nick Chubb

Although Chubb only touched the ball three times, he went for 105 yards and two scores.

It's a wonder the Browns didn't put the ball in his hands more, especially as they were driving for a game-winning score in overtime.

Chubb's big game came largely out of nowhere. He had 41 rushing yards and didn't find the end zone through his first three appearances.

Fantasy owners haven't shown a ton of confidence in the 2018 second-round pick; he's owned in 18 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues.

Because his role in Cleveland's offense has been so limited, don't overreact to Chubb's Week 4 numbers. He still appears to be the No. 2 option in the running game and offers little as a pass-catcher.

If you are desperate for a running back coming out of Week 4, then taking a flier on Chubb might be worth it. Otherwise, wait another week to see whether Sunday is an aberration rather than a sign of things to come.

Carlos Hyde

The calculus remains the same with Hyde. He ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries Sunday.

Hyde is a must-start RB1/RB2, and there's little reason to think that's going to change anytime soon. Down the line, the Browns may eventually move to emphasize Chubb more at the cost of Hyde's touches.

But Hyde is signed for three years and will almost certainly spend at least two seasons in Cleveland. According to Over the Cap, the Browns would save $3.5 million but have $2.3 million count against the salary cap if they were to release him ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Hyde is going to be the Browns' starting running back for the foreseeable future, which means his fantasy value is pretty stable as long as he can stay healthy.

Duke Johnson

Johnson had two carries for 11 yards and four receptions for 45 yards.

In points-per-reception leagues, the 2015 third-round pick is worthy of a roster spot and potentially even flex consideration depending on the size of your starting lineup.

Johnson had 188 receptions for 1,741 yards and five touchdowns in his first three seasons, and he's clearly Cleveland's best receiver out of the backfield. Chubb poses a clear threat to Johnson's potential as a runner, though, which limits what you can expect in non-PPR leagues.

Johnson is owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues, and that number might start falling once fantasy owners are allowed to make roster moves ahead of Week 5.