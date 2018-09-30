Report: Juventus Want Zinedine Zidane to Replace Beppe Marotta as CEO

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly want former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Beppe Marotta as CEO of the club amid rumours Manchester United are eyeing the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Jose Mourinho.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Joe Short of the Express), rumours Zidane could return to the Bianconeri have existed for some time, and Marotta's exit has opened the door for the move. Per the same report, the Red Devils are keen on Zizou as well.

Marotta rocked Italian football to its core on Saturday when he announced he would be leaving Juventus, the club he helped rebuild after the Calciopoli scandal.

Widely considered among the top executives in the sport, the Italian revealed it was the club's decision to part ways in an interview with 90 Minuto (h/t Football Italia). He also confirmed he'll looking for a similar role at a different club next year and won't run for the presidency of the Italian football federation FIGC:

"It is a situation the club wanted and I have to adapt to their desires and ideas, out of my love for both the people and of Juventus itself.

"I think it’s a bit much to say I was kicked out. I simply have to follow the company line. I am a company man, I understand and therefore it is only right that other people step forward. I am sure that I have given 100 per cent over these years of great success. I hope those who replace me do the same.

"It is painful, because the world of work and of sport are made up of sentiments. In these eight or nine years, I have fortunately experienced so many wonderful emotions.

[...] "I can categorically deny that I will be a candidate for the FIGC, because that is not something I want to choose.

"I will not rule out joining another big club, as I am a man who spent the last 40 consecutive years in club football and it’s the first time I am taking a break during a season.

"I need to recharge, but I would like to begin 2019-20 at the helm of another team."

Unsurprisingly he's already been linked with a number of clubs, including United and Barcelona:

Many have praised the executive for his fantastic work in Turin. He arrived from Sampdoria in 2010 following a season in which the Bianconeri finished in seventh place in Serie A and oversaw the team's rise back to the summit of Italian football.

Italian football expert David Amoyal put it this way:

His departure could set things up perfectly for Zidane, who has long been linked with a return to Juventus. The former midfield ace could join as a director on a temporary basis and take over coaching duties from Massimiliano Allegri when the tactician departs the club.

Whether the Bianconeri would want to add such pressure on Allegri remains to be seen, as it would be difficult for him to coach with three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager Zidane waiting in the wings.

It could also ruin United's plans, as Mourinho is seemingly moving ever closer to an exit. The manager has reportedly fallen out with star midfielder Paul Pogba and results have been disappointing, leading to plenty of speculation, per Short.

Club sources have moved to play down rumours linking Zidane with United, but that may not mean much, per sportswriter James Robson:

Zidane is one of the few top coaches currently out of a job and would likely sit at or near the top of the list of potential replacements.