Ryder Cup 2018: Winners, Highlights, Top Photos and Comments

Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup in style on Sunday and took the 2018 title after beating their United States rivals 17.5-10.5, having secured the 14.5 points they needed to win earlier in the afternoon.

American veteran Phil Mickelson conceded to Francesco Molinari on the 16th hole to give Team Europe the point they needed to solidify their win and take the Ryder Cup for the fourth time in five editions, via Sky Sports Golf:

Italian maestro Molinari was almost flawless throughout his Ryder Cup campaign at Le Golf National in Paris this weekend and finished the tournament as the only player with a perfect record, per the PGA Tour:

Europe led 10-6 after the first two rounds but were relentless in Sunday's singles showdowns, and Sunday's victory marks the most dominant Ryder Cup result since Europe defeated the U.S. 18.5-9.5 in 2006.

Skratch reacted to the final scoreline, and Bubba Watson supplied the apt reaction to Europe's titled victory:

Molinari's point win over Mickelson might have rubber-stamped the European triumph, but it was Alex Noren's monster putt on the par-four 18th that really added a bit of sparkle to the home win:

Thomas Bjorn's European compatriots unsurprisingly lavished in the festivities in their French setting as SportsCenter posted footage of the celebrations immediately afterwards:

Defeat at Le Golf National means it will be another four years before the United States are given the chance to end their streak of defeats on European soil, having last clinched the crown on foreign soil 25 years ago.

Along with the team accolades, there was also a special individual moment for Sergio Garcia after the 2017 Masters champion sealed his place as one of the Ryder Cup's all-time great players:

Bjorn also used the opportunity to rail against those who would claim his sport is uneventful, per BBC Sport's Peter Scrivener: "Some people say golf is boring. Well, this is certainly not boring. I've experienced a lot of Ryder Cups but this is the top one."

Not all U.S. players played to their potential, but the team's defeat couldn't be attributed to any one player. Nevertheless, Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy saw fit to place blame at the feet of wild card Tiger Woods:

Molinari was hugely impressive throughout the competition, and so too was Southport native Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman won four of his five matches across the weekend—he lost to Tony Finau on Sunday—and was deservedly exalted for his performances, per BBC Sport:

Ian "The Postman" Poulter is a frequent entertainer at these tournaments, but he was part of one of the rawest moments in the celebrations as he enjoyed the occasion with his son:

That said, he couldn't keep his straight face on for long:

The United States were similarly dominant in their 17-11 victory over Europe at the last Ryder Cup in 2016, but Sunday's results put the power firmly back in the hands of the Europeans.

The trans-Atlantic duel has come to an end for another two years, and Europe's next trick will be to retain the trophy across the pond, as they managed to do six years ago and are capable of doing once again.