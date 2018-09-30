Ryder Cup 2018: Winners, Highlights, Top Photos and Comments

Ryder Cup 2018: Winners, Highlights, Top Photos and CommentsSeptember 30, 2018
Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup in style on Sunday and took the 2018 title after beating their United States rivals 17.5-10.5, having secured the 14.5 points they needed to win earlier in the afternoon.
American veteran Phil Mickelson conceded to Francesco Molinari on the 16th hole to give Team Europe the point they needed to solidify their win and take the Ryder Cup for the fourth time in five editions, via Sky Sports Golf:
Vive le bleus! 🔵 #TeamEurope are Bjorn again! The #RyderCup is theirs for the next two years! 🏆 Follow live coverage from the Sunday singles at the 42nd #RyderCup and watch on Sky Sports' Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/wrurjdHdi5 #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/ozyl5cr5wf
Italian maestro Molinari was almost flawless throughout his Ryder Cup campaign at Le Golf National in Paris this weekend and finished the tournament as the only player with a perfect record, per the PGA Tour:
U.S. Team 🇺🇸 4-1-0 Thomas 2-1-0 Finau, Simpson 3-2-0 Spieth 1-2-0 Watson, Reed 1-2-1 Koepka 1-3-0 Fowler 1-4-0 Johnson 0-2-0 Mickelson 0-3-0 DeChambeau 0-4-0 Woods https://t.co/Ka3JDYMDMh
Europe led 10-6 after the first two rounds but were relentless in Sunday's singles showdowns, and Sunday's victory marks the most dominant Ryder Cup result since Europe defeated the U.S. 18.5-9.5 in 2006.
Skratch reacted to the final scoreline, and Bubba Watson supplied the apt reaction to Europe's titled victory:
Molinari's point win over Mickelson might have rubber-stamped the European triumph, but it was Alex Noren's monster putt on the par-four 18th that really added a bit of sparkle to the home win:
"What a way to finish the Ryder Cup!" Incredible scenes at the 18th as Noren holes a monster birdie putt to win his match! Follow live coverage from the Sunday singles at the 42nd #RyderCup and watch on Sky Sports' Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/wrurjdHdi5 #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/Oy4CLmLuBx
Thomas Bjorn's European compatriots unsurprisingly lavished in the festivities in their French setting as SportsCenter posted footage of the celebrations immediately afterwards:
The celebration is in full swing for Europe as they defeat the U.S. to win the Ryder Cup. https://t.co/uhiQSEFGaN
Defeat at Le Golf National means it will be another four years before the United States are given the chance to end their streak of defeats on European soil, having last clinched the crown on foreign soil 25 years ago.
Along with the team accolades, there was also a special individual moment for Sergio Garcia after the 2017 Masters champion sealed his place as one of the Ryder Cup's all-time great players:
The moment @TheSergioGarcia became the all-time leading point scorer in #RyderCup history! #TeamEurope https://t.co/YlfIylYg2V
Bjorn also used the opportunity to rail against those who would claim his sport is uneventful, per BBC Sport's Peter Scrivener: "Some people say golf is boring. Well, this is certainly not boring. I've experienced a lot of Ryder Cups but this is the top one."
Not all U.S. players played to their potential, but the team's defeat couldn't be attributed to any one player. Nevertheless, Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy saw fit to place blame at the feet of wild card Tiger Woods:
With the eyes of the world upon him Tiger Woods folds like a cheap suit and embarrasses America at the Ryder Cup -@Stoolpresidente https://t.co/G1YcCld0dh https://t.co/kCSuWqypw6
Molinari was hugely impressive throughout the competition, and so too was Southport native Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman won four of his five matches across the weekend—he lost to Tony Finau on Sunday—and was deservedly exalted for his performances, per BBC Sport:
The best day of Tommy Fleetwood's life? 😍 #RyderCup #bbcrydercup https://t.co/GM1355wayB
Ian "The Postman" Poulter is a frequent entertainer at these tournaments, but he was part of one of the rawest moments in the celebrations as he enjoyed the occasion with his son:
Ian Poulter and his son Joshua here is everything ❤ #RyderCup #bbcrydercup https://t.co/Sa0svz6ADp
That said, he couldn't keep his straight face on for long:
Unreal Scenes 📮🤣🤣🤣 Ian Poulter is inside a postbox!!!!! https://t.co/iT7ZLnMtyk
The United States were similarly dominant in their 17-11 victory over Europe at the last Ryder Cup in 2016, but Sunday's results put the power firmly back in the hands of the Europeans.
The trans-Atlantic duel has come to an end for another two years, and Europe's next trick will be to retain the trophy across the pond, as they managed to do six years ago and are capable of doing once again.
