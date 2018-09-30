Manchester City Reportedly Set to Make £200M January Bid for Kylian Mbappe

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe is seen prior to the French L1 football match Nice (OGCN) vs Paris (PSG) on September 29, 2018 at 'Allianz Riviera' stadium in Nice, southern France. (Photo by Yann COATSALIOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)
YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly poised to launch a £200 million (€224 million) bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in January.

According to MailOnline's James Dutton, City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the youngster as a signing who could fire them to success in the UEFA Champions League.

City are set to make the bid after UEFA decided to reopen their investigation into PSG's compliance with financial fair play rules having initially cleared them of breaching regulations back in June.

The Parisians splashed out a world-record £198 million (€222 million) fee on Neymar last year and then spent £165 million (€180 million) this year making Mbappe's loan from Monaco a permanent stay.

It's said the Sky Blues will offer the 19-year-old £20 million (€22.4 million) per year in wages and could fund the move by selling Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) vies with Brighton's Spanish defender Martin Montoya during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Englishman has less than two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and is yet to agree new terms.

Sterling has grown into an incisive match-winner under Guardiola, having contributed 37 goals and 41 assists for City in 101 appearances since the manager took charge in 2016.

Mbappe is a singular talent, though, and he has bagged 26 goals and 16 assists in just 49 games for PSG, as well as scoring four goals at the FIFA World Cup including a 25-yard strike in the final.

PSG shared some of his highlights from August after he was named Ligue 1's Player of the Month:

He's already had an impressive impact in the Champions League, too:

As good as Sterling has been for City—and he can still get better given he's still young at 23—Mbappe seems destined to become one of the world's best and could take on the mantle of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

City are one of a very small number of sides who could perhaps afford to sign him, too, but unless PSG are forced to sell him, it's difficult to imagine they'd part with him even for the fee reported.

PSG have their own hope of Mbappe leading them to Champions League glory and they won't give it up easily.

Related

    Time for Southgate to Give Foden an England Chance

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Time for Southgate to Give Foden an England Chance

    Daniel Taylor
    via the Guardian

    Carvajal: Hard to Win Against Time Wasters Like Atletico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Carvajal: Hard to Win Against Time Wasters Like Atletico

    J. I. García-Ochoa
    via MARCA in English

    Sancho: Outdoing Ronaldo and Messi as Europe’s Assist King

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sancho: Outdoing Ronaldo and Messi as Europe’s Assist King

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website

    Pep: Man City Have Improved on Last Season

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Pep: Man City Have Improved on Last Season

    via men