Corey Coleman Cut from Patriots Practice Squad

Corey Coleman Cut from Patriots Practice SquadSeptember 29, 2018
The New England Patriots cut wide receiver Corey Coleman from their practice squad Saturday.
Coleman, a 2016 first-round pick, was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 5.
Coleman failed to make Buffalo's 53-man roster and signed with the Patriots after Week 1 of the regular season.
As if that wasn't enough movement, the Patriots waived Coleman on Sept. 17 to make room on their roster for Josh Gordon before they re-signed him to the practice squad.
The 24-year-old never played an official down in New England.
Now back on the open market, Coleman figures to hit the mid-week workout circuit as receiver-needy clubs eye contingency plans.
The Baylor product has 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns to his name dating back to the start of the 2016 season.
