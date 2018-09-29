Corey Coleman Cut from Patriots Practice Squad

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns in action during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New England Patriots cut wide receiver Corey Coleman from their practice squad Saturday. 

Coleman, a 2016 first-round pick, was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 5. 

Coleman failed to make Buffalo's 53-man roster and signed with the Patriots after Week 1 of the regular season. 

As if that wasn't enough movement, the Patriots waived Coleman on Sept. 17 to make room on their roster for Josh Gordon before they re-signed him to the practice squad. 

The 24-year-old never played an official down in New England. 

Now back on the open market, Coleman figures to hit the mid-week workout circuit as receiver-needy clubs eye contingency plans. 

The Baylor product has 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns to his name dating back to the start of the 2016 season. 

Related

    Light Gets Inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Light Gets Inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

    Pats Pulpit
    via Pats Pulpit

    Can Miami Widen AFC East Lead?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Can Miami Widen AFC East Lead?

    NFL Spin Zone
    via NFL Spin Zone

    Best Week 4 Odds, Props and Picks 🤑

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Best Week 4 Odds, Props and Picks 🤑

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nike Almost Dropped Kap Before Campaign

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Nike Almost Dropped Kap Before Campaign

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report