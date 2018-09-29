Corey Coleman Cut from Patriots Practice Squad

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New England Patriots cut wide receiver Corey Coleman from their practice squad Saturday.

Coleman, a 2016 first-round pick, was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 5.

Coleman failed to make Buffalo's 53-man roster and signed with the Patriots after Week 1 of the regular season.

As if that wasn't enough movement, the Patriots waived Coleman on Sept. 17 to make room on their roster for Josh Gordon before they re-signed him to the practice squad.

The 24-year-old never played an official down in New England.

Now back on the open market, Coleman figures to hit the mid-week workout circuit as receiver-needy clubs eye contingency plans.

The Baylor product has 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns to his name dating back to the start of the 2016 season.