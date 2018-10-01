Bleacher Report's Week 5 College Football Awards

15 of 15

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

No. 8 Notre Dame didn't just beat No. 7 Stanford.

The Fighting Irish eviscerated the Cardinal.

Stanford's star players—Bryce Love and JJ Arcega-Whiteside—each scored on impressive plays in the first half, capping back-to-back scoring drives of at least 75 yards that appeared to indicate this could be an instant classic.

However, that was all she wrote for Stanford.

The Cardinal scored just three points over the final 40 minutes. Even more disturbing for a team that was a legitimate playoff contender until this game: Stanford amassed just three first downs on its final nine possessions, moving the ball a grand total of 61 yards.

And when the Notre Dame defense wasn't sucking the life out of Stanford, the Ian Book-led offense was delivering haymakers on repeat.

Book threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns. More than half of those yards (144) went to Miles Boykin in what could be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Before the season began, we listed Boykin as one of the biggest X-factors in the country, noting his connection with Book last season. He didn't do much two weeks ago against Wake Forest, but he should be the top target in this passing game moving forward.

Getting Dexter Williams back in the mix was a huge boost, as well. After missing the first four games, Williams broke off a 45-yard touchdown run on his first touch of the season. He finished the night with 161 rushing yards and could be a major factor, considering he averaged 9.2 yards per carry as a reserve in 2017.

This defense has been stout all year, but comparing the offense of the past two games to the first three, the difference is night and day. After eking its way to several victories, Notre Dame has transformed into a freight train that probably won't be stopped.

Road games against Virginia Tech and USC are the biggest hurdles standing between the Fighting Irish and a 12-0 record, and those aren't anything close to the challenges they were supposed to be. If they do run the table, let's just say September wins over both Michigan and Stanford are a heck of a lot more impressive than any victory Clemson will have on its resume. It's probably better than what even a 13-0 Oklahoma would be bringing to the selection committee, too.

Up until now, Notre Dame has been oft-forgotten in the CFP discussion, since it isn't a projected power-conference champion. But if the Irish can win seven more games against currently unranked opponents, they'll be snagging one of those coveted spots in the playoff.

Kerry Miller covers college football and men's college basketball for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @kerrancejames.