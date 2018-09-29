Happy 30th Birthday to 2-Time NBA Champ Kevin Durant!September 29, 2018
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?
Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️
LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18
15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft
2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1
Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps
Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester
Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant turns 30 Saturday! Watch the video above to see why Durant has so much to celebrate on his birthday.
Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Markkanen (Elbow) Out 6-8 Weeks