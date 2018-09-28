Kyle Kuzma Playing Center for 1st Time in Lakers' Small-Ball Lineups

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are using Kyle Kuzma at center during training camp to prepare him for potential small-ball lineups during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com provided comments from the 6'9'', 220-pounder about the switch following Friday's practice.

"It's going well, you know, picking it up," the second-year standout said. "I have never really played the 5 before. And I think it will be good for us, having a small-ball unit, getting out and running and gunning."

L.A. is likely to utilize a variety of lineups throughout the season.

The addition of superstar LeBron James to pair with the team's budding core of Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball gives the squad plenty of upside. It doesn't have an established center, however, with fringe assets JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner at the position.

So the Lakers figure to utilize James and Kuzma in the frontcourt frequently, creating space for the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo and Josh Hart in the backcourt and on the wing.

That said, head coach Luke Walton admitted Kuzma is a work in progress at the 5, per Youngmisuk.

"It's all right," Walton said. "He's been great. He's been working on his game, but coverages and things like that are obviously different from the 5 spot. He's been good. It hasn't been a ton of reps, but we've had him out there trying to see if it could possibly work."

The Lakers are going to spend much of the regular season trying to see how the pieces best fit around James. Kuzma's development at center is going to become a critical part of that, though most of the tougher defensive assignments will likely be shifted to LeBron.

If that works, there's a strong chance it will result in the team's most effective lineup.