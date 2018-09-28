La Liga Table 2018 Week 7: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

La Liga Table 2018 Week 7: Updated Standings Following Friday's ResultsSeptember 28, 2018
Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol kickstarted Week 7 of the La Liga season with a gripping 2-2 draw on Friday.
The point sees Rayo move up one place in the standings to 17th, while Espanyol ascend past Sevilla into fifth, continuing their encouraging start to the 2018-19 season.
Later this weekend all the focus will be on the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in a crucial derby encounter. Elsewhere, after their loss against Leganes in midweek Barcelona will be out to bounce back against Athletic Bilbao.
Here's a recap of the action from Vallecas on Friday night and a preview of what's to come this weekend.
Week 7 Fixtures
Friday
Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Espanyol
Saturday
Real Sociedad vs. Valencia
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao
Eibar vs. Sevilla
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
Sunday
Huesca vs. Girona
Villarreal vs. Valladolid
Levante vs. Alaves
Real Betis vs. Leganes
Monday
Celta Vigo vs. Getafe
The La Liga table in full can be viewed here.
Friday Recap
Friday's match got off to a perfect start for Vallecano, as they took the lead through forward Raul de Tomas after just six minutes, netting a brilliant low shot from 25 yards.
BBC's Andy West outlined why he's such a big fan of the Rayo man:
Andy West @andywest01
Another goal for Raul De Tomas. I'm a fan of Raul De Tomas. Everyone should be a fan of Raul De Tomas, if only because the back of his shirt just says R.D.T.
Kevin Egan of beIN Sports is expecting big things from the Real Madrid loanee in the future:
Kevin Egan @kev_egan
Raul de Tomas has now scored in back-to-back games for Rayo Vallecano. One to watch.... He's 23, on loan from Real Madrid and he was rampant in the Segunda last season, scoring 24 goals. #LaLiga #TheXTRA https://t.co/jRFqET71Gn
The response from Espanyol was positive, though, and within 13 minutes they had restored parity again, with Borja Iglesias reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box. Then, on the stroke of half-time, the visitors were sharper in the area again, with Esteban Granero this time gobbling up a rebound.
The home team clearly weren't feeling sorry for themselves, though, as they stormed out of the traps after the break and won a penalty within the first minute of the restart. Gael Kakuta dispatched the effort from 12 yards.
In the second half, both teams sought a winner, with Didac Vila going close for Espanyol and Adri Embarba seeing a shot blocked for Rayo. But in the end, a point was fair in an entertaining and even game.
Weekend Preview
Real Madrid missed a huge opportunity to move into the outright top spot in La Liga on Wednesday, as they suffered yet another disappointing defeat away at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
While losing to Sevilla away from home doesn't represent a major surprise, the manner of the defeat would've concerned manager Julen Lopetegui, as the Los Blancos defence was pulled apart at times in a remarkable opening period. They are set to be without Marcelo on Saturday too.
For the European champions, to be in this type of situation at half time in a La Liga match was extremely rare:
B/R Football @brfootball
It’s only the third time in the 2000s that Real Madrid trailed by three goals at half-time ☠️ https://t.co/Mksyn2ZsBK
Atletico, who have avoided defeat on the last five visits to the Bernabeu in La Liga, will be confident of making this a testing afternoon for their city rivals too.
After a challenging start to the season, they appear to have rediscovered their groove in their last two contests and their routine 3-0 win over Huesca represented perfect preparation for what promises to be a draining occasion in the capital
Barcelona also need a performance after their slump at bottom club Leganes. The Blaugrana, so cohesive and functional last season, have appeared anything but as of late and manager Ernesto Valverde will want to see more defensive solidity from his team this weekend.
Rafael Hernandez of fansite Grup14 has been far from impressed with the team in 2018-19:
Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117
Sickening match, one that was coming since the team played its first official game this season. It’s all on Valverde, his squad was immensely strengthened this summer, the bench is stacked with depth and he can't seem to make Barcelona play anything close to respectable football.
Athletic also need to find some defensive steel in this one, as they were hammered 3-0 at home by Villarreal in their last outing. Alaves, who have shocked plenty to sit in third place ahead of this weekend, will travel to Levante.
