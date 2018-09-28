JaVale McGee Says He's Been 'Cooking Up Some Stuff' in Studio with Lonzo Ball

Harry How/Getty Images

JaVale McGee and Lonzo Ball project to form a potent pick-and-roll partnership this season, but the Los Angeles Lakers teammates are apparently extending their bond beyond the hardwood.

In a recent sit-down with ESPN The Magazine's Sam Alipour, McGee disclosed he and Ball have been in the studio working on new music.

"Definitely," McGee said of working on a project with the second-year floor general. "I was in the studio with Zo the other day, cooking up some stuff."

Ball, of course, dropped his debut album Born 2 Ball in February.

McGee has also kept busy and made his first sonic boom by dropping a 16-track album he produced entitled Pierre, which debuted in the spring.

"Every time I go to the studio with artists, it's kind of hard to get past that facade of, 'Oh, he's just a basketball player,'" McGee told Billboard's Natalie Maher in April. "I like to play the music and then they're usually like, 'Wow. I'm not gonna lie; I thought I was just gonna come in here and hear some bulls--t, but it's really some good music.'"