JaVale McGee Says He's Been 'Cooking Up Some Stuff' in Studio with Lonzo Ball

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Javale McGee of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

JaVale McGee and Lonzo Ball project to form a potent pick-and-roll partnership this season, but the Los Angeles Lakers teammates are apparently extending their bond beyond the hardwood. 

In a recent sit-down with ESPN The Magazine's Sam Alipour, McGee disclosed he and Ball have been in the studio working on new music. 

"Definitely," McGee said of working on a project with the second-year floor general. "I was in the studio with Zo the other day, cooking up some stuff."

Ball, of course, dropped his debut album Born 2 Ball in February. 

McGee has also kept busy and made his first sonic boom by dropping a 16-track album he produced entitled Pierre, which debuted in the spring. 

"Every time I go to the studio with artists, it's kind of hard to get past that facade of, 'Oh, he's just a basketball player,'" McGee told Billboard's Natalie Maher in April. "I like to play the music and then they're usually like, 'Wow. I'm not gonna lie; I thought I was just gonna come in here and hear some bulls--t, but it's really some good music.'" 

