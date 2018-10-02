Early Impressions of Every NBA Team's 1st-Round Picks Entering 2018 PreseasonOctober 2, 2018
Early Impressions of Every NBA Team's 1st-Round Picks Entering 2018 Preseason
NBA rookies are in the midst of their first training camps, and with summer league complete and preseason underway, we're starting to get a feel for where each newcomer is.
This class was perceived as strong back in June, and so far, most teams should feel confident in their selections based on where they were picking.
We expressed early impressions of each first-rounder, plus thoughts on key youngsters for each team that didn't have a top-30 pick in 2018.
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young, pick No. 5
The pressure might have hit Young early in summer league, but he eventually got comfortable, finishing with at least 20 points in three of his final four games.
To score in volume, he'll need his three-ball to fall. Without length or explosiveness, it will be tough for him to convert around the key and basket. There will be games in which Young catches fire and others in which he struggles mightily from the field.
However, as long as he's given the freedom to dominate the ball, Young's playmaking should be consistent. He's a terrific passer off ball screens and penetration, and his assist game should immediately carry over.
He'll get exposed defensively and athletically. And Young won't shoot an efficient percentage, either inside the arc or behind it. He's still too skilled as a shot-maker and facilitator, and he projects as one of the most productive rookies for 2018-19.
Kevin Huerter, pick No. 19
Huerter has catching up to do after missing summer league. But with the Hawks in rebuilding mode, he'll have every chance to earn minutes over Kent Bazemore, who Atlanta may look to shop after already dealing Dennis Schroder.
Huerter is one of the draft's top shooters and a versatile offensive player who can handle the ball, create for himself and pass. He should be the Hawks' starting 2-guard by the second half of the season, even if it means rushing his development. Huerter is the future for the Hawks next to Young, and it wouldn't be wise to waste too many minutes on Bazemore or Tyler Dorsey.
Omari Spellman, pick No. 30
Spellman had some impressive stretches of summer league, flashing more than just shooting range. He still needs to improve his body, but he looked quicker off the dribble and facing up.
He'll start the year backing up John Collins, though the No. 30 pick could also log minutes at center for his shot-blocking length and ability to stretch the floor.
Brooklyn Nets
Dzanan Musa, pick No. 29
Musa didn't play in summer league, but he did give Brooklyn Nets fans a taste of his scoring and playmaking versatility during September's European World Cup qualifiers. In two games, he combined for 30 points and 13 assists, with the latter number being the bigger eye-opener.
He played some point guard and wound up showing off his ability to set up teammates after shaking defenders with hesitations and change-of-direction. For a 6'9" wing player, he has a rare off-the-dribble game that he typically uses for scoring, his presumed calling card as a pro.
Shifty and creative, Musa ultimately finds openings in the defense and different ways to put the ball in the basket, whether it's with pull-ups, runners or layups.
Still 19 years old, he could have a tough time finding regular minutes this year in Brooklyn behind Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris. Look for Musa to put up points in the G League as a rookie.
Boston Celtics
Robert Williams, pick No. 27
Williams dug himself an early hole by missing his first practice and his first team flight. He wasn't likely to play much, anyway, with Al Horford and Aron Baynes atop the Celtics' center depth chart.
However, the rookie offers an element of frontcourt athleticism the rotation is otherwise missing. Long and explosive, Williams shot 73.7 percent at the rim and blocked 4.1 shots per 40 minutes last year at Texas A&M.
Whenever he gets his chance, his role will be clear: Finish, put back misses, run the floor and protect the rim. Boston will ultimately put Williams on the Clint Capela developmental plan.
Charlotte Hornets
Miles Bridges, pick No. 12
Bridges went through ups and downs during summer league, but suddenly, the arrow is pointing up after his first two preseason games.
He finished with 23 points on Sunday, knocking down four of six three-pointers and finishing his hard drives to the basket.
Bridges looks like he belongs. The NBA's deeper arc hasn't appeared too daunting. And though we aren't likely to see advanced shot-creation in the half court, he's athletic and strong enough to earn himself layups by attacking in space.
Bridges could have trouble scoring with volume or efficiency during games when his shooting isn't on. But he's ready to make shots if given room, and that explosiveness will naturally translate to easy baskets.
Given Charlotte's uninspiring frontcourt talent and depth, Bridges should emerge as a regular rotation player. He's an All-Rookie First Team sleeper pick who'll play everywhere from the wing and power forward to small-ball center for shorter stretches.
Chicago Bulls
Wendell Carter Jr., pick No. 7
The Chicago Bulls looked like draft-night winners after summer league, mostly because of Carter, who was no longer playing in Marvin Bagley III's shadow. The straitjacket came off and Carter shined, impressing with his post skill and shooting touch, but also looking quicker, both to the ball and moving laterally defensively.
With similar measurements to Al Horford's, a 67.9 percent finishing clip around the basket at Duke and a strong 18.4 rebounding percentage, Carter figures to be an effective inside player right away. His jump shot and face-up game may take longer, but the flashes suggest they're coming.
Robin Lopez is likely penciled in as the starter through November, but at some point, it will make too much sense to insert Carter next to Lauri Markkanen with the franchise now built around them.
Chandler Hutchison, pick No. 22
The results from summer league indicate Hutchison will need time to figure out his place in the NBA. He'd just been used in 33.2 percent of Boise State's possessions as a senior, and he won't be working on the ball as much in Chicago.
However, Hutchison still made a strong case in Las Vegas, averaging 3.6 assists and hitting eight of 16 threes. The small sample size of shooting was likely fluky (based on college) though still promising. The assists were a tribute to his playmaking potential. Hutchison does a nice job of blowing by the first line of defense and kicking to teammates.
Early on, his value will show in the open floor and off drives, where he'll tap into his tools and explosiveness to slash and finish. Hutchison aces the eye test physically and athletically, and with Markkanen out to start the season and Jabari Parker likely moving to the 4, the rookie should be called on right away. He'll just need a few seasons to improve his three-ball and pull-up game before becoming a consistent scoring threat in the half court.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Collin Sexton, pick No. 8
No longer title contenders, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be prepared to give Sexton a heavy workload.
George Hill will still play and likely even start early on, but at this stage, he's merely a mentor. Sexton should give Cleveland a more potent scoring punch right away. He averaged 19.6 points in summer league, where he continued to flash his relentless attacking game, signature speed and highly competitive nature.
Sexton isn't ready to shoot a high percentage from outside, but there will be games when his confidence is pumping and his jumper catches fire.
Otherwise, there will be plenty of teaching moments. Sexton's assist-to-turnover ratio won't be efficient as he learns to run an offense and ultimately balance his own shot-hunting with facilitating. He still figures to be a productive rookie for the Cavaliers—and one fans and coaches will get behind for his firepower, intensity and defensive motor.
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, pick No. 3
The Dallas Mavericks held Luka Doncic out during summer league, which was wise considering he had already earned MVP honors of EuroLeague against stronger competition.
Doncic then confirmed his NBA-readiness on Saturday night, scoring 16 points on seven field-goal attempts and adding six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in his preseason debut.
A lack of elite athleticism didn't appear problematic for the 6'7", highly skilled guard/forward. Doncic showed off his nifty handle, crafty scoring inside the arc, passing vision and comfortable shooting range (three made three-pointers).
It was only one preseason game, but it did help validate his spot at No. 1 on my 2018 NBA draft big board. Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. look poised to immediately form one of the league's most exciting young duos.
Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr., pick No. 14
It was tough to blame the Denver Nuggets for feeling the potential reward with Porter was worth the risk 14 picks deep.
However, it seems there is little chance he earns a role for Denver this season.
Porter had a second surgery on his back in July—missing training camp as a result—and with the Nuggets loaded at both forward spots, there won't be any opportunities or need to rush him onto the floor. It will take years before we know if and how Porter fits into the NBA equation.
Detroit Pistons
No 2018 first-round pick
Khyri Thomas, pick No. 38, and Bruce Brown Jr., pick No. 42
The Pistons didn't have a first-round pick in 2018. Instead, they acquired No. 38 to grab Thomas before selecting Brown four picks later.
Thomas made five of 11 threes in summer league, continuing to build his case as a three-and-D off-guard. He won't score much inside the arc, however.
Brown may be similarly valued for his perimeter defense, but offensively, he's more of a ball-screen weapon and playmaker. Still, Thomas will have the better chance to crack the rotation first for his shooting. Brown shot 4-of-21 from three in summer league and 16-of-60 as a sophomore at Miami.
Golden State Warriors
Jacob Evans, pick No. 28
Unsurprisingly a long shot to crack the Golden State Warriors rotation as a rookie, Evans didn't help himself in summer league, where he shot 32.4 percent and 2-of-18 from three.
He'll need to make those catch-and-shoot threes for a chance to play. Evans did shoot a combined 39.4 percent from deep over his final two years at Cincinnati, so it's too early for concern.
And with preseason starting up, the Warriors are still without Patrick McCaw, who's holding out for more money. Evans hasn't shown he's ready to step in as a backup for the defending champs. It wouldn't be surprising if Golden State signed a veteran instead of turning to its rookie.
The appeal of Evans has always been his two-way versatility as a guard or wing who can make shots, pass and defend multiple positions. But without a specialty strength to lean on right now, it's unlikely we see much of Evans in 2018-19.
Houston Rockets
No 2018 first-round pick
Isaiah Hartenstein, pick No. 43 in 2017
Hartenstein is the youngest Rocket likely to crack the rotation.
After a solid first season in the G League, he appeared to take a step forward in summer league, averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on 52.2 percent shooting while also moving well defensively.
Offensively, he's strong and highly coordinated as a finisher around the basket. And he's flashed the foot speed to switch and defend both big-man positions.
I ranked him No. 27 before the 2017 draft, in which he fell to No. 43.
The Rockets can only count on Nene for so many minutes. Hartenstein is worth watching as a potential sleeper impact reserve behind Clint Capela.
Indiana Pacers
Aaron Holiday, pick No. 23
The Indiana Pacers will be looking to compete for one of the top seeds in the East, meaning Aaron Holiday could have trouble earning minutes over veterans Darren Collison and Cory Joseph.
Holiday did make a compelling case during summer league, where he averaged 14.5 points, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals. Confident, aggressive and skilled, he puts pressure on defenses with his shot-making and fearless attacking.
He can also be wild, having averaged 3.8 turnovers as a junior at UCLA and 5.5 turnovers in Las Vegas. The Pacers will take it slower with Holiday to start. But they have to be thinking about whether he's going to eventually take over for Collison, a free agent next summer. The rookie will get his chances during random stretches of the season for his ability to generate offense as a scorer and playmaker.
Los Angeles Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pick No. 11
One of the Los Angeles Clippers' older point guards suddenly seems expendable after Gilgeous-Alexander's summer league, where the rookie averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals.
With 10 points, four assists and four steals during his preseason debut, he is off to an encouraging start and one that could push L.A. to shop someone like Patrick Beverley so that Gilgeous-Alexander can receive extra playing time.
Possessing more scoring and defensive versatility, he could even beat out Milos Teodosic for minutes right away.
Gilgeous-Alexander should ultimately find enough ways to be effective while he irons out his developing jump shot. It wouldn't shock the scouting community if he wound up being the top point guard from the class.
Jerome Robinson, pick No. 13
The Clippers added Robinson two picks after Gilgeous-Alexander, but that was before they re-signed Avery Bradley.
Despite L.A.'s second lottery pick playing well during summer league (13.7 points, 44.4 percent FG), there won't be any opening for him to crack the rotation behind Bradley and Lou Williams.
Robinson finished No. 13 on my big board for his size, pick-and-roll scoring and shot-making. It would have been interesting to have seen him land on a team that had room.
Los Angeles Lakers
Moritz Wagner, pick No. 25
Wagner had an impressive summer league, where he flashed his shooting and scoring versatility. But he's out for the preseason with a knee contusion, a tough blow that will limit his practice time and chances of seeing the floor early.
With LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee, finding Wagner minutes was already going to be a challenge.
We should still see him later in the season for his ability to stretch the floor from the center position. He'll work as a spot shooter and pick-and-pop weapon who can also attack closeouts. But Wagner seems more likely to emerge as a regular contributor in 2019-20.
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., pick No. 4
Mohamed Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. both impressed early on, but Jackson looks like he was the right pick at No. 4.
The Memphis Grizzlies may have found the draft's most versatile two-way weapon. After averaging 1.1 threes and 3.0 blocks in just 21.8 minutes as a freshman, Jackson went on to make 14 of 28 threes and swat 26 shots through eight summer-league games.
And he just turned 19 years old in September. He's still raw in terms of creating his own shot, and he won't shoot the highest percentage as a rookie.
But it's only worth looking at Jackson through the long-term scouting lens. And all signs point to a stretch big with convincing shooting range, elite potential in rim protection and the ability to switch. Over the next few seasons, he seems likely to continue polishing up his post game and face-up moves, which we've seen glimpses of.
The Grizzlies could take it slow with Jackson and have him back up Marc Gasol. But it would be tough to criticize the coaches if they became anxious and looked to play him at the 4.
Miami Heat
No 2018 first-round pick
Duncan Robinson, undrafted
The Miami Heat signed Duncan Robinson to a two-way contract after he caught fire in summer league, making 21 of 38 threes.
He hit three more triples in 25 minutes during Miami's preseason opener. Robinson, a former Division III player who transferred to Michigan, is trying to build a case to stick on as a shooting specialist.
He's making the most of an opportunity that few could have seen coming a few months ago.
The Heat ranked No. 9 last year in three-pointers attempted per game, so it's possible they're willing to overlook his physical and scoring limitations. He'll be gunning for the No. 15 spot on the roster during training camp.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Josh Okogie, pick No. 20
Okogie was a late riser during the predraft process after turning heads at the NBA combine.
He then struggled to score efficiently during summer league. But Okogie may be better off occupying a more complementary role alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves' core players.
He looked better during his preseason debut, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes. Okogie should ultimately find time this season for his ability to bring tough shot-making, athleticism, energy and defensive versatility off the Timberwolves' bench—especially with a Jimmy Butler trade seeming inevitable.
Milwaukee Bucks
Donte DiVincenzo, pick No. 17
Limited during summer league with a groin injury, DiVincenzo will use the preseason to build his comfort level and his case for minutes.
There will be a need and opportunity for the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round pick behind Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe. And DiVincenzo can bring a spark of athleticism and versatility off the bench.
He's not a threat to put up major scoring or assist numbers early, as he struggles to create for himself. But DiVincenzo can make outside shots and capitalize on open driving lanes as a slasher, and he'll defend and rebound with effort and energy.
It may just take a month or two before the Bucks start using him regularly.
New Orleans Pelicans
No 2018 first-round pick
Frank Jackson, pick No. 31 in 2017
Jackson looked like an NBA player during the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason opener, scoring 16 points in 19 minutes. It was the first indication since he missed his true rookie season and went down with an ankle injury early in summer league.
He'll log minutes at point guard this season for the Pelicans, though Jackson isn't a primary playmaker. He'll help most by making shots, which he did Sunday, drilling four three-pointers.
New Orleans lacks backcourt depth, and the coaching staff will want to finally see what Jackson can do. He's going to play and ultimately gives it a punch of a streak scoring off the bench. Expect points in bunches but also games in which he forces tough shots and can't get going.
New York Knicks
Kevin Knox, pick No. 9
The New York Knicks needed to hit in the 2018 draft after Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL and Frank Ntilikina drew mixed reviews in his rookie season. Naturally, after averaging 21.3 points per game at summer league, Knox has generated extreme hype and fueled serious expectations for a No. 9 overall pick.
He looked the part in Las Vegas, where he had more freedom to create and play through mistakes compared to his time at Kentucky.
He even appeared bouncier athletically on a number of big finishes above the rim. At 6'9", 212 pounds, Knox flashed wing-like scoring ability by attacking right and left and also making 10 threes in four games.
He just turned 19 years, and with the Knicks, there won't be veteran talent to take pressure off the rookie, which will likely result in poor shooting percentages and bad shots. But Knox figures to be one of the most productive players from his class, based on his role, NBA tools and skill level.
The ups will outweigh the downs and inefficiency. By April, Knox will have looked like the right pick for New York.
Oklahoma City Thunder
No 2018 first-round pick
Hamidou Diallo, pick No. 44
Diallo hit a wall at Kentucky that led to a slide down the 2018 draft board. He wound up looking more comfortable during summer league, where he averaged 10.8 points on 48.8 percent shooting.
One of the draft's top athletes, he is going to enjoy the NBA's pace and space compared to college. He'll still have to make his jump shots to score in the half court, something he's shown he's capable of—but not with any consistency.
The G League makes sense for Diallo, but he also outplayed Terrance Ferguson in July, and with Andre Roberson out to start the season, the Thunder may want to think about giving their rookie early reps.
For the No. 44 overall pick, the potential reward with Diallo is worth the risk.
Orlando Magic
Mohamed Bamba, pick No. 6
Bamba did what was expected of him during summer league, making 12 of 20 field-goal attempts and blocking seven shots in 59 minutes. He's going to immediately become one of the league's most effective players at the rim, thanks to his signature 7'10" wingspan and mobile feet.
But how big of a role will he play this season with Nikola Vucevic, Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon in the rotation?
Bamba will come off the bench to begin the season and play to his strengths as a finisher, lob catcher, offensive rebounder and rim protector. Occasionally, he'll have the chance to show off his developing shooting touch.
But unless Orlando trades Vucevic, Bamba may have to wait a year before being fully unleashed. Regardless of how productive he is as a rookie, he should still be considered a potential game-changing prospect entering his sophomore season.
Philadelphia 76ers
Zhaire Smith, pick No. 16
After taking Mikal Bridges at No. 10, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly shipped him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a future first-rounder and the No. 16 pick of 2018. With it, they took Smith, a 19-year-old project and one of the top athletes in the class.
It was clear in summer league that Smith's skill level remains far behind his explosiveness and motor. Even without creative ball-handling or a reliable jumper, he should still be capable of making an impact just by tapping into his physical gifts, which will result in easy baskets off cuts and offensive rebounds as well as exciting defensive plays on the ball.
A Jones fracture in his foot has him out since early August and could jeopardize his rookie season. But Smith also shouldn't have been expected to play a major role early, anyway.
Landry Shamet, pick No. 26
Shamet sprained his ankle after just 12 minutes of summer league, but he made it back for the Sixers' first preseason game.
It's still tough to envision him finding any minutes this season behind Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, JJ Redick, T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless. Shamet is interesting for his backcourt versatility—a combo who handles the ball and has always shot and passed well.
He'll likely spend time this season in the G League and eventually fight to establish himself as a game-managing, NBA backup.
Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton, pick No. 1
Ayton mostly lived up to his No. 1 overall billing during summer league, finishing with averages of 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 59.5 percent shooting.
He'll step right into the starting 5 position and immediately play a significant role for the Phoenix Suns.
The offense will still run through Devin Booker, but Ayton should receive his fair share of touches around the key, where he'll score by shooting over the top or creating his own shot out of the post.
He didn't attempt a three-pointer in Las Vegas, and though he made 12 triples at Arizona, becoming a threat from that deep seems more like a long-term goal. In the meantime, he'll work from the elbows and short corners and earn easy baskets by rolling to the basket, finishing dump downs and crashing the offensive glass.
After playing mostly power forward in college, he'll also look to prove that concerns over his defense were overblown, now that he's back to his natural center position. However, it would make sense if Ayton needed time to build up his defensive IQ. The Suns' No. 30-ranked defense, per ESPN, won't improve much with Ayton as its anchor for roughly 30 minutes a game.
Mikal Bridges, No. 10 overall
Bridges took just 22 shots in 100 minutes of summer league, and between his limitations as a creator and the Suns' wing/forward spots consisting of Booker, Josh Jackson, TJ Warren and Trevor Ariza, Bridges may not see many scoring chances as a rookie.
He'll be used to catch-and-shoot and defend, strengths that suggested his floor was high out of Villanova for his three-and-D potential. Bridges has the chance to be a fine, two-way role player. The questions are how soon he'll see the floor and how much he improves off the dribble, having already turned 22 years old.
Portland Trail Blazers
Anfernee Simons, pick No. 24
Simons was an intriguing pick for the Portland Trail Blazers, being that he'd come straight from high school. The team would also go on to add Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas in free agency, which will make it tough for Simons to earn minutes.
He did look further ahead than expected during summer league, where he averaged 11.0 points on 43.4 percent shooting and went 9-of-26 from three.
He only totaled three assists through 120 minutes, which tells you we're talking about a scoring 2-guard and not a playmaking combo. But Simons looked smooth knocking down jumpers and slicing to the basket.
The Blazers will presumably take it slow with their first-round pick, giving Simons the year to strengthen his body and confidence after going from IMG Academy to the pros. He should join Portland's rotation in 2019-20.
San Antonio Spurs
Lonnie Walker IV, No. 18
Walker's strengths and weaknesses were illuminated during summer league, where it was easy to identify his athleticism and shot-making but also his shaky shot selection that's caused by limited off-the-dribble creativity.
On the positive side, it's clear that Walker has a promising jump shot that's eventually going to become more consistent, regardless of his early shooting percentages. But until then, expect inefficient offense.
Walker will have trouble cracking the San Antonio Spurs' rotation this season behind Dejounte Murray, breakout candidate Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli. It would make sense to give their first-round pick run in the G League to sharpen his offense and continue building confidence in his shooting.
Sacramento Kings
Marvin Bagley III, pick No. 2
Bagley had a tremendous freshman year at Duke, and it's easy to see why the Sacramento Kings, a team that lacks frontcourt talent, saw him as a high-upside selection for his athleticism, production and potential scoring versatility. The question with Bagley always revolved around his NBA fit, lacking the length and defensive impact to play center and the perimeter skills of a forward.
Before getting injured, he struggled through 112 minutes of summer league (33.3 percent FG), unable to create quality looks for himself or make outside shots.
Bagley should still bounce back in November, as he's too quick, athletic and big to be stopped from scoring around the basket and rebounding. In doses, we'll see back-to-the-basket moves, face-up line drives and spot-up three-balls.
But Bagley will learn he can't lean on his tools and explosiveness nearly as much. We suspect he'll need a few seasons before it starts coming together, the same way it did for Julius Randle.
Toronto Raptors
No 2018 first- or second-round picks
The Toronto Raptors don't have any NBA newcomers for 2018-19.
Last year's G League MVP, Lorenzo Brown signed a one-year deal, but he won't crack the rotation behind Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright.
Third-year guard Malachi Richardson returns after a promising summer league, having made 15 of 36 threes through six games. He's never been a consistent-enough shooter to find the floor, though, and he won't have a chance behind Danny Green, CJ Miles and Norman Powell.
Otherwise, OG Anunoby looks poised to make a sophomore leap. He was extra aggressive this July, scoring 15.8 points on 14.3 shots through four games in Las Vegas. But it's still defensive versatility and toughness that will continue to drive his value for Toronto. Between Anunoby, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, the Raptors could play three of game's most effective defensive weapons in the same lineup.
Utah Jazz
Grayson Allen, pick No. 21
Allen is already starting to look like the right pick for the Utah Jazz.
Between summer league, where he averaged 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists, and his 19-point preseason debut, he's flashed a little of everything.
Allen knocked down five threes on Saturday night, looking as comfortable shooting off spot-ups and screens as he did at Duke, where he buried at least 80 threes in three consecutive seasons.
He'll give the Jazz another shot-maker off the bench, but also a secondary playmaker who can set up teammates off ball screens and drives.
Allen figures to be inconsistent as a rookie, but he's also going to bring some pop to Utah's second unit.
Washington Wizards
Troy Brown Jr., pick No. 15
Brown played like he had something to prove in summer league, where he averaged 7.1 more points than he did at Oregon and looked noticeably more aggressive.
He passes the eye test with textbook size and smooth athleticism but also the versatility to slash, pull up, facilitate for teammates and defend multiple positions.
A shaky jump shot will still limit his scoring potential offensively. Brown may have also benefited from landing elsewhere. The Wizards already have Bradley Beal, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Otto Porter Jr., plus they added veterans Austin Rivers, Jeff Green and Dwight Howard. And there will be pressure on Washington to finally take a step forward.
It will be interesting to track Brown's development, given the lack of minutes that will be available to him in Washington.
Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com, Synergy Sports.