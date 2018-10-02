Early Impressions of Every NBA Team's 1st-Round Picks Entering 2018 Preseason

1 of 30

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Trae Young, pick No. 5

The pressure might have hit Young early in summer league, but he eventually got comfortable, finishing with at least 20 points in three of his final four games.

To score in volume, he'll need his three-ball to fall. Without length or explosiveness, it will be tough for him to convert around the key and basket. There will be games in which Young catches fire and others in which he struggles mightily from the field.

However, as long as he's given the freedom to dominate the ball, Young's playmaking should be consistent. He's a terrific passer off ball screens and penetration, and his assist game should immediately carry over.

He'll get exposed defensively and athletically. And Young won't shoot an efficient percentage, either inside the arc or behind it. He's still too skilled as a shot-maker and facilitator, and he projects as one of the most productive rookies for 2018-19.

Kevin Huerter, pick No. 19

Huerter has catching up to do after missing summer league. But with the Hawks in rebuilding mode, he'll have every chance to earn minutes over Kent Bazemore, who Atlanta may look to shop after already dealing Dennis Schroder.

Huerter is one of the draft's top shooters and a versatile offensive player who can handle the ball, create for himself and pass. He should be the Hawks' starting 2-guard by the second half of the season, even if it means rushing his development. Huerter is the future for the Hawks next to Young, and it wouldn't be wise to waste too many minutes on Bazemore or Tyler Dorsey.

Omari Spellman, pick No. 30

Spellman had some impressive stretches of summer league, flashing more than just shooting range. He still needs to improve his body, but he looked quicker off the dribble and facing up.

He'll start the year backing up John Collins, though the No. 30 pick could also log minutes at center for his shot-blocking length and ability to stretch the floor.