Cody Rhodes, Shawn Michaels and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 28

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes Teases Second All In Show

After the success of the All In event run by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks on Sept. 1, Rhodes teased a second edition of All In during a video released Wednesday.

In the video, Rhodes said the following regarding his reaction to people who ask if there will be another All In: "There is a question of whether we do it again. And the best answer I can give you is, it could have been a great night at the matches in Chicago for sure, that's all it could have been. But it felt like more, it felt like a revolution. Revolutions aren't just one night."

On the heels of selling out the Sears Centre outside Chicago with over 11,000 people in attendance, a second All In could potentially attract an even bigger audience.

Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker Singles Match Reportedly in the Works

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker is undoubtedly among the greatest rivalries in WWE history, but there may be more chapters on the verge of being written.

On Wednesday, Wrestle Votes tweeted that WWE is planning a potential singles match between HBK and Taker at November's Survivor Series pay-per-view in Los Angeles:

Michaels is scheduled to be in Triple H's corner when The Game faces The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Oct. 6, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) reported last week that Michaels will officially come out of retirement at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

Alberto Del Rio Speaks Out Against Paige

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was less than complimentary of SmackDown Live general manager Paige in two replies to a fan Wednesday on Instagram.

After a fan said the woman next to Del Rio in an Instagram photo was better looking than Paige, Del Rio replied with the following: "Yes and this one doesn't have more than 9 police reports against her, or 3 arrests in different states or committed in 2 mental hospitals like the one you mentioned did. ... and with real evidence not just lies from her LOSER BROTHER."

Del Rio and Paige were engaged to be married before calling it quits in 2017.

