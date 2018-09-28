Dwayne Haskins Could Be 2019 NFL Draft's Biggest Riser

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 28, 2018

  1. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  2. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  3. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  4. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  5. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  6. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  7. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  8. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  9. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  11. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  12. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  13. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  14. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  15. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  16. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

  17. Bryce Love for Six

  18. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

  19. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

  20. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

Right Arrow Icon

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins dominated in his first four games as the starter. But how high could his NFL draft stock rise? Watch the video above as Matt Miller discusses why Haskins could be a top draft pick if he declares early.

From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Expert Predictions for Week 5 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Expert Predictions for Week 5 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Star Almost Never Played Because of Religion

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Star Almost Never Played Because of Religion

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami Destroy UNC 47-10 Behind Dominant Defense

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miami Destroy UNC 47-10 Behind Dominant Defense

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami Defense Scores 3 TDs and Forces 6 TOs 🎥

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miami Defense Scores 3 TDs and Forces 6 TOs 🎥

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com