Eagles' Chris Long Donates Part of Salary to Early-Literacy Charity Campaign

Eagles' Chris Long Donates Part of Salary to Early-Literacy Charity CampaignSeptember 28, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is once again stepping up to try to make a difference in the world.
Long will be donating a quarter of his 2018 salary to help launch the "First Quarter for Literacy," an early-literacy program, in a partnership with the United Way.
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
Big news! We are continuing our commitment to education this this season with the launch of First Quarter for Literacy! I’m donating a quarter of my salary and teaming up with the @PhillySJUnited to support #Philly’s @Readby4th campaign and make sure we do our part [cont 1 of 3] https://t.co/YpeQcKvpYh
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
[cont 2 of 3] to develop strong readers by 4th grade. Did you know that if kids are reading on grade level by the start of 4th grade, they are much more likely to succeed in school, graduate on time, and go on to earn more throughout their lives.
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
[cont 3 of 3] Help us get as many books to kids who need them! Learn more about our #FirstQuarterforLiteracy drive, and how you can team up with us to #makeadifference at https://t.co/4up4couYa8
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
My goal is to get at least 75,000 books to kids we are 27,500 now. Let’s do this Philly! https://t.co/8TDLPAtOnR
The 33-year-old further explained his decision, per ESPN's Tim McManus:
"Kids don't have a choice. Kids don't pick their parents, they don't pick their economic background, they don't pick the neighborhood they grew up in, they don't pick any of the factors that can hold them back, they don't pick their school system. So [investing in them], it just feels like you're doing something productive. ... I just feel like this is something where you're going to see results."
Long has a base salary of $2.5 million in 2018, according to Spotrac.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
The NFL Trade Big Board 👀