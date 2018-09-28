Eagles' Chris Long Donates Part of Salary to Early-Literacy Charity Campaign

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is once again stepping up to try to make a difference in the world.

Long will be donating a quarter of his 2018 salary to help launch the "First Quarter for Literacy," an early-literacy program, in a partnership with the United Way.

The 33-year-old further explained his decision, per ESPN's Tim McManus:

"Kids don't have a choice. Kids don't pick their parents, they don't pick their economic background, they don't pick the neighborhood they grew up in, they don't pick any of the factors that can hold them back, they don't pick their school system. So [investing in them], it just feels like you're doing something productive. ... I just feel like this is something where you're going to see results."

Long has a base salary of $2.5 million in 2018, according to Spotrac.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.