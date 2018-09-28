Jason Denayer Discussess Manchester City Exit, Lyon Transfer

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Lyon defender Jason Denayer has discussed his exit from Manchester City, saying he grew tired of the lack of stability that plagued his time with the Sky Blues.

The Belgian joined Lyon during the summer and returned to the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, putting together a star display in a shock 2-1 win for the French side in the UEFA Champions League.

He told Foot Mercato (h/t Manchester Evening News' Dan O'Toole) Lyon tried to land him on two previous occasions:

"For me, it was a long-term desire to come [to Lyon].

"In the summer, the discussions went on longer than they had done previously.

"Coming to Lyon was in my mind for several years, that’s for sure.

"I think anyone in any sport wants stability. After four years, I was missing that feeling—something to concentrate on in the long term.

"Lyon is a high-profile club, where I will be able to show what I can do and return to the national team."

Once regarded as Belgium's top defensive prospect, Denayer joined City from the JMG academy in 2013. He impressed early in pre-season outings but was sent on the first of many loans in 2014 and never featured in an official match for the Sky Blues.

He impressed with Celtic and Galatasaray, but his loan spell with Sunderland was a complete dud, and that was the one that left a lasting impression on British fans.

His poor form with the Black Cats also saw him lose his spot in the Belgian national team, and his last match with the Red Devils was the 3-1 defeat against Wales during Euro 2016.

An exit from City was inevitable, and it finally arrived this summer. Now with Lyon, Denayer has taken the first steps towards salvaging his career, including the remarkable showing against his former club. Get French Football News was impressed:

If the 25-year-old can build on his great start for Lyon he may well find himself back into the national team picture in a hurry. Depth at the centre-back position is limited behind Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, and he should be able to beat out Dedryck Boyata for a spot.

The top trio of defenders aren't getting any younger and the next generation of top defenders aren't ready for the big stage, so Belgium may well need Denayer to step up and finally make good on his potential.