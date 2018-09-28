Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Rockets Making 'Strong Effort' for Star

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets came within one victory of reaching the NBA Finals last season, and they reportedly have their eyes on one of the best two-way players in the league as they attempt to close the gap with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, Houston is "making a strong effort to land Jimmy Butler in a trade."

The immediate future of the Minnesota Timberwolves swingman is a central talking point across the league as the 2018-19 campaign approaches, and Houston is apparently making a push to bolster a roster that already includes James Harden, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Clint Capela.

Trading for Butler wouldn't be easy for the Rockets considering they are more than $32.6 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, with significant money tied up in Paul, Harden and Capela, among others.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said the team has "tried to be creative in its pursuit" and called it a "challenge" but "not impossible" for the Rockets to land him without looping in a third team on a potential deal.

Butler is on the market after Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Sept. 19 he met with Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau and requested a trade. According to Wojnarowski, the two had another meeting Monday where Thibodeau—who also coached Butler on the Chicago Bulls—attempted to change his mind to no avail.

While he could be moved, Wojnarowski and colleague Zach Lowe reported earlier Thursday that Minnesota's asking price "remains too steep for teams."

He would be a valuable addition on the court for the Rockets considering his ability to impact the game as a scorer or defender. He is a two-time All-NBA selection, four-time All-Defensive selection and four-time All-Star who can serve as an offensive leader (22.2 points per game last season) or defend the opponent's best player.

Butler would take the defensive pressure off Harden and Paul and allow them to assert their will even more on the offensive end. He could also defend Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and perhaps even Kevin Durant during critical late-game possessions in a potential playoff showdown with the Warriors.

Butler has a player option on his contract for 2019-20 and can become a free agent next offseason, but that may not deter the Rockets since they are in the middle of a win-now, competitive window.

Even if they can't re-sign him long term, he would bolster their chances at taking the next step in 2018-19 and winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy.