WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Results: Buddy Murphy and Biggest Winners and Losers
Every WWE Superstar goes into every match wanting to be victorious and to steal the show, but for there to be winners, there also has to be losers.
Whenever there is a pay-per-view, everything is magnified and those who are on top get to bask in even more glory, while those who suffer defeat must sulk in sadness as their stock drops.
At WWE Super Show-Down, a wide variety of both the Raw and SmackDown rosters competed in the hopes to walk out of Melbourne with their heads held high.
Which Superstars ended up coming out looking better than before and which ones, unfortunately, took a hit?
Let's take a look at what happened at WWE Super Show-Down 2018 and address the biggest winners and losers of the event who stood out the most.
Full List of Match Results
- The New Day defeated The Bar by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification
- John Cena and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Elias by pinfall
- The IIconics defeated Asuka and Naomi by pinfall
- AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe by submission to retain the WWE Championship
- Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins defeated The Riott Squad by submission
- Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander by pinfall to win the Cruiserweight Championship
- The Shield defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre by pinfall
- Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz by pinfall
- Triple H defeated The Undertaker by pinfall
As a general rule of thumb, since every match technically has a winner and a loser, here is the fundamental breakdown of the results as a whole:
With that in mind, there are other elements at play. Some of these matches meant more than others and some of the results which went down will have longer-lasting effects on things going forward, so let's take a look at the Superstars who stood out from the pack with their victories or defeats.
Winners: The IIconics
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have been on the main roster since April 10 and despite being quite popular in NXT as The Iconic Duo, the two have been largely pushed aside the past few months.
It's unfortunate that in all these months, they haven't once competed at a pay-per-view until Super Show-Down, where it's arguable they wouldn't be on the card if they weren't from Australia.
Knowing it would be strange for them not to be booked on this card, almost as if it was a purposeful slight, WWE pretty much had no choice but to put them on the lineup, even if it meant they were scheduled for a rather pointless tag team match.
Just because nothing was on the line and the match itself will be forgotten by the end of the night doesn't mean this wasn't still a highlight of their career.
Performing in front of this huge crowd and getting a victory will be something The IIconics can be proud of for the rest of their lives and can hopefully turn things around for their win-loss record going forward.
Loser: Samoa Joe
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The third time should be the charm, but it wasn't for Samoa Joe.
After failing to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell, this was pretty much the last chance for Joe to take the title from AJ Styles and he still wasn't able to do it.
Granted, this match was fun to watch, which is something to be proud of on its own, but it isn't quite the same type of accomplishment as actually winning something for once, which is something Joe has failed to do since joining the main roster.
His time on Raw consisted of being skipped over for WrestleMania, following that up with a few halfhearted feuds that were forgettable, suffering an injury and missing another WrestleMania, then moving over to SmackDown and being lost in the shuffle.
Joe really could have used this championship as validation for his career and to offset his lack of success by proving that he could actually amount to something other than being a jobber to the stars.
With this loss, it seems as though we have to set our expectations lower for Joe's potential in WWE and not have too much faith that he'll ever win a world title, as this was his best chance.
Losing to Styles isn't going to hurt his career in the same regard as if he was squashed by James Ellsworth, but it does come with the sad realization that he won't be breaking the glass ceiling and cementing his credibility any time soon, if at all.
Winner: Buddy Murphy
Buddy Murphy's role at Super Show-Down checks off pretty much every possible qualification for being named a winner on this type of list.
Ignoring house shows, Cedric Alexander hadn't lost in the past year, so Murphy's victory came about by putting that streak to an end.
In doing so, Murphy also managed to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, which is his first title on the main roster and the second belt of his career, following his forgettable NXT Tag Team Championship reign from 2015.
The extra cherry on top of an already delicious sundae was that Murphy is from Melbourne, so the hometown crowd was very receptive of this win and hearing 70,000 people erupt must have been amazing to feel.
This is the culmination of Murphy's journey to prove himself, as he was floundering in NXT and heading toward irrelevancy before cutting weight, obtaining a spot on 205 Live and upping his game to the point where WWE had to take notice.
Murphy should be extremely proud of his success and relish in this victory, which is undoubtedly the highlight of his career so far and may be the peak he'll ever see, or it could just be the beginning.
Winners: The Shield, Losers: Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman
One of the bigger story elements of Super Show-Down was whether or not Dean Ambrose was fully behind Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, or if The Shield was starting to crumble.
While it seemed like the writing was on the wall that no heel turn would take place based off the results of Monday Night Raw, anything can technically happen and it was still in question to a certain extent.
With the trio's win over The Dogs of War, that felt like confirmation that Ambrose isn't turning any time soon and the unit is as strong as ever.
This isn't surprising, since the stable has been a priority since their debut and this shows The Shield is still on top of the world and even if it were to help change things up a bit and give the heels more credibility as this feud continues, WWE still prioritized The Shield.
On the flip side, in order to put The Shield over—as if they needed it—the heels were forced to lose.
It's a downgrade for all of them, but Drew McIntyre isn't going to feel the loss as much as Strowman and Ziggler will.
The Monster Among Men failed to win the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell and with another loss here, as well as seemingly a guaranteed loss coming up at Crown Jewel where he'll likely take the pin, it's very disappointing to see WWE's lack of willingness to give him the big wins.
It would have helped his momentum quite a bit to be able to score a pin over Reigns, which might have convinced some of the WWE Universe that Strowman has a chance at Crown Jewel. By losing here, it proves he doesn't.
When it comes to Ziggler, he's been treated as the weak link of the bunch and lost both on Raw and took the loss here, which goes to show he deserves that criticism.
Coming into Super Show-Down, The Dogs of War had something to gain, but all they did was lose. They would have been better off staying home.
Loser: The Miz
The match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan wasn't for a championship, but it was for a title shot, so it did matter quite a bit who came out on top, unlike their previous two pay-per-view fights, which were just about ego.
Sadly, for The Miz, not only did he lose, but he did so in an embarrassing fashion.
Out of nowhere and extremely quickly, The Miz fell victim to a roll-up, which wouldn't be so bad if it had been after a grueling fight.
Thankfully, The Miz is the type of heel who can take a hit like this and turn it into a positive. He's going to be fuming about his loss and he'll undoubtedly interfere in the WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel and cost Bryan the win, so it'll all work out in the end in his book.
But if you're looking at this in fundamentals, The Miz was defeated in the fastest match of the night by far, so he's simply a loser.
Winners: The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Kane
The record books will show Triple H as the true winner of his match against The Undertaker, but in actuality, all four men in this fight should pat themselves on the back.
It's no secret they aren't in their primes anymore and this could have easily been something embarrassing, but it turned out to be a good enough ride that the crowd ate up from start to finish.
Not only did this deliver well enough to fulfill its hype, it also managed to end the show in a way that gets people excited to see a potential tag team match between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X at Crown Jewel, which is likely to be announced very soon.
Any time people who are in the retirement stage of their career can outshine most of the younger talent is a testament to just how good these four legends are and how they'll always deserve our highest respect.
Shawn Michaels, Kane, Triple H and The Undertaker are simply perpetual winners.
