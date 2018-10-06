WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Results: Buddy Murphy and Biggest Winners and Losers

5 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

One of the bigger story elements of Super Show-Down was whether or not Dean Ambrose was fully behind Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, or if The Shield was starting to crumble.

While it seemed like the writing was on the wall that no heel turn would take place based off the results of Monday Night Raw, anything can technically happen and it was still in question to a certain extent.

With the trio's win over The Dogs of War, that felt like confirmation that Ambrose isn't turning any time soon and the unit is as strong as ever.

This isn't surprising, since the stable has been a priority since their debut and this shows The Shield is still on top of the world and even if it were to help change things up a bit and give the heels more credibility as this feud continues, WWE still prioritized The Shield.

On the flip side, in order to put The Shield over—as if they needed it—the heels were forced to lose.

It's a downgrade for all of them, but Drew McIntyre isn't going to feel the loss as much as Strowman and Ziggler will.

The Monster Among Men failed to win the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell and with another loss here, as well as seemingly a guaranteed loss coming up at Crown Jewel where he'll likely take the pin, it's very disappointing to see WWE's lack of willingness to give him the big wins.

It would have helped his momentum quite a bit to be able to score a pin over Reigns, which might have convinced some of the WWE Universe that Strowman has a chance at Crown Jewel. By losing here, it proves he doesn't.

When it comes to Ziggler, he's been treated as the weak link of the bunch and lost both on Raw and took the loss here, which goes to show he deserves that criticism.

Coming into Super Show-Down, The Dogs of War had something to gain, but all they did was lose. They would have been better off staying home.