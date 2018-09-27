Aldrick Robinson, Kirk Cousins, Laquon Treadwell Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After suffering an embarrassing 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings responded with a much better performance against the host Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

The Rams entered the game 3-0 with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the 1-1-1 Vikings were trying to get back into the win column.

And of course, fantasy owners were looking to see how a number of key Minnesota players would bounce back after the Week 3 defeat. Here's a glance at how some of the Vikings' skill position players performed in Week 4:

Aldrick Robinson

Aldrick Robinson wasn't on the fantasy radar entering Thursday night—but that changed in a hurry, as he showed out in the national spotlight.

The seventh-year wideout, who is on his fourth team in as many seasons, entered the game with one reception for nine yards. But he used the national spotlight to grab fantasy owners' attention.

Robinson's first half: two catches, 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Not bad for someone who has never had more than three scores in a full season.

A two-touchdown half doesn't mean the 5'10", 187-pound wideout is a must-start. He's never hauled in more than 20 catches in a season or piled up more than 365 yards.

However, given he is just four weeks into his Vikings career, it could be worth keeping an eye on him. This performance could help him get into the game plan more, meaning any fantasy owner with a spot on the bench could take a chance on him.

Kirk Cousins

While Minnesota may not be off to the greatest start after it reached the NFC Championship Game a season ago, Kirk Cousins has mostly put up big numbers.

Entering Week 4, Cousins ranked fourth in the league in passing yards (965) and tied for sixth in touchdown passes (seven) while having thrown just two interceptions. He had a disappointing performance against Buffalo but responded in a big way against Los Angeles.

Cousins completed 25 of 32 passes in the first half while throwing for 255 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. That's against a defense that featured All-Pros Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Marcus Peters.

The veteran quarterback already has 171 pass attempts (which would be an average of 42.8 per game) in three-and-a-half contests. It's clear Minnesota isn't afraid to let him air it out.

Last week's so-so performance isn't a reason to panic. Cousins' track record speaks for itself. Since taking over as the starter in Washington in 2015, he has posted three consecutive 4,000-yard seasons and thrown 25-plus touchdowns in each.

In other words, he is a top-tier fantasy option. Week 4 only reaffirmed that status.

Laquon Treadwell

Fantasy owners are still waiting to see if 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is worth taking a flier on.

His first-half performance against the Rams provided little clarity.

Treadwell entered the game coming off his best 2018 effort, as he hauled in a season-high four catches and 33 receiving yards. Early against Los Angeles, he looked to be on his way to a productive night as he had two catches for 25 first-half yards.

Treadwell suffered a dislocated left finger in Week 2, so that's something to keep an eye on.

While owners (and Vikings fans) are hoping 2018 will be the year Treadwell breaks out, he would be a risky play. He had just 29 career catches for 289 yards and one score in two-plus seasons before Thursday. He's firmly behind Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in the pecking order.