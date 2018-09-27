Dak Prescott on Roughing the Passer Rules: I Need 'To Let Them Hit Me More'

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

While many around the NFL have been complaining about the roughing the passer rules, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants to use it to his advantage.

"I need to sit in the pocket and let them hit me more," he said Thursday, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "Simple as that."

While there have been 33 roughing the passer penalties called through three weeks this season, the Cowboys have only been the beneficiary of one of those flags, per NFLPenalties.com.

Moving the ball 15 yards at a time would be extremely helpful for a Cowboys offense that has struggled on its own so far this year. The squad currently ranks second to last in the NFL with just 13.7 points per game in 2018, while ranking third-lowest with 277.7 total yards per game.

If he does get some extra calls, Prescott could end up being one of the only people in the league excited about the new points of emphasis.

There has been a lot of confusion about the NFL's new policy, with players on both sides of the ball complaining about the increased flags. However, the league's executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, said Thursday that there will be no changes this season.

Of course, Prescott risking injury for extra calls is likely not what the competition committee had in mind.