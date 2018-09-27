Kobe Bryant Stops to Check on Driver After Car Accident

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant played the role of good Samaritan Thursday while helping people after a car accident in Newport Beach, California, according to TMZ Sports.

Bryant was driving when he saw a crash involving a Tesla. He immediately pulled over to tend to the driver, but fortunately no one suffered any serious injuries.

The five-time NBA champion took pictures on his cell phone of the accident after the driver said that his phone was damaged.

While Bryant didn't need to save any lives, he at least showed he was not too much of a celebrity to drive past people in need.

This type of effort has been seen more often from notable athletes, with Shaquille O'Neal also helping people out of a car wreck in April. Washington Redskins rookie Derrius Guice also helped a woman in a crash in March.