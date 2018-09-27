La Liga Table 2018 Week 6: Standings and Final Scores After Thursday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Quique Setien's renovations as Real Betis coach continued with a 1-0 victory away to Girona on Thursday evening, moving Los Verdiblancos back into the top half of the table following their second win of the season.

Betis followed Real Madrid as the second team to beat Girona on their own soil this season, and Loren Moron's maiden strike of 2018-19 was sufficient to secure a first away win of the campaign for the hosts.

Real Valladolid clinched their first win of the season against 10-man Levante earlier on Thursday evening, when Enes Unal and Nacho Martinez netted a pair of quick replies to Sergio Postigo's opener for the Frogs.

On-loan Jonathan Calleri was the hero for Alaves in northern Spain, where he bagged an injury-time winner against visiting Getafe, who thought they'd snatched the winner following Amath Ndiaye's 80th-minute breakthrough.

Thursday's Results

Alaves 1-1 Getafe

Real Valladolid 2-1 Levante

Girona 0-1 Real Betis

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 13, +10

2. Real Madrid: 13, +6

3. Atletico Madrid: 11, +4

4. Alaves: 11, +3

5. Sevilla: 10, +7

6. Espanyol: 10, +2

7. Celta Vigo: 9, +2

8. Real Betis: 9, -1

9. Real Sociedad: 8, 0



10. Girona: 8, -1



11. Villarreal: 8, +2



12. Getafe: 7, 0



13. Eibar: 7, -2



14. Athletic Bilbao: 6, -2



15. Real Valladolid: 3, -1

16. Valencia: 4, -2

17. Rayo Vallecano: 4, -7

18. Huesca: 4, -10

19. Levante: 4, -4

20. Leganes: 4, -5

Girona were unbeaten in three matches prior to Betis' visit to the Estadi Montilivi, but Betis brought some encouraging form of their own and were deserved victors despite being on the road.

Per WhoScored.com, Los Verdiblancos dominated in all aspects and had twice the amount of shots their hosts did along with almost two-thirds of the possession.

Loren enjoyed a fast start to his first-team career at Betis after being promoted from the B team in January, and La Liga writer Simon Harrison was pleased to see him break his run of five games this term without a goal:

Cristhian Stuani hit the woodwork and was unlucky to see a point-blank header saved by Pau Lopez near the death, although Betis substitute Joaquin also cracked the frame of the goal from outside the area.

Valladolid took a vital three points at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla and trailed Levante for all of three minutes before setting the record straight, with only nine minutes passing between the hosts conceding the first goal and leading.

Unal, on loan from Villarreal, bundled the equaliser over the line before Nacho contributed a stunning long-range winner, with Nikola Vukcevic receiving a second yellow for the visitors in between the two strikes.

Sportswriter Ben Hayward captured the ecstasy of the home fans at seeing their first La Liga goals on home soil:

A first win of the season was timely for the home side, too, after new majority shareholder Ronaldo recently said he wishes to turn the club into an international power, per AS' Menchu Fernandez.

The Spanish Football Podcast also noted a triumph for Thursday's early kick-off hosts left Valencia in a bit of an embarrassing spot:

Alaves and Getafe went goalless for 80 minutes at the Mendizorroza but opened the floodgates late on, and it was the high-flying hosts who were ultimately fortunate to take a point.

Abelardo Fernandez's side haven't lost since the opening day of the season, and a controversial first goal from Ndiaye was permitted despite there being strong suspicions of a handball, via Eleven Sports:

One could almost sense the injustice felt by Calleri as he powered in an injury-time header to extend Alaves' unbeaten run to five matches and keep them fourth in La Liga:

After Real Madrid and Barcelona each tasted defeat over the weekend, Alaves and Betis now boast the joint-longest-running unbeaten streaks in Spain's top flight after going five without a loss.