Germany Named Host of Euro 2024 Tournament, Beats Turkey in Bidding Process

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Germany will host the 2024 UEFA European Championship, European football's governing body has confirmed.

UEFA announced the news on Thursday:

The German bid to host the tournament was selected ahead of Turkey's.

Euro 2020 will be held across 12 countries in Europe, with Germany among them, but the competition will then revert to having a single host.

Per Graham Dunbar of the Associated Press, this marks the fourth time Turkey has unsuccessfully bid to host a European Championship, having tried and failed three times in a row between Euro 2008 and 2016.

The BBC's Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen offered an explanation as to why the latest bid was rejected in favour of Germany:

The AP's Rob Harris noticed similarities between Turkey's failed bid and Morocco's equally unsuccessful attempt to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Ricardo Faty of Turkish club Ankaragucu was unhappy with the vote:

According to Dunbar, the tournament in Germany will be played across 10 venues and around 400,000 more supporters will be able to attend in comparison to the 2016 competition, which was played in France.

The final could be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, which held the 2006 FIFA World Cup final and the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, or in Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.