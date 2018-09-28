Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will hope to get their season back on track when they host Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Both clubs saw their unbeaten starts in La Liga come to an end on Wednesday when Barca lost 2-1 to Leganes and Athletic lost 3-0 to Villarreal.

Here are the details on how to watch the clash, which cannot be broadcast in the UK because of football blackout rules surrounding 3 p.m. kick-offs on Saturdays:

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time: 3:15 p.m. BST, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S. only)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Barcelona (3-20), Draw (7-1), Athletic (16-1)

Barcelona come into the clash on the back of two disappointing results. Prior to their 2-1 loss at Leganes, they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Girona after Clement Lenglet was sent off in the first half.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden highlighted the sharp fall in Barcelona's standards since last year:

Gerard Pique has been particularly culpable in both of their last two matches, but manager Ernesto Valverde may be reluctant to rest him and hand Lenglet another start so soon.

Whoever he opts for at the back will need to be much stronger than they have been in recent matches.

Likewise, Barca will need to respond better as a team should they suffer any setbacks during the match.

They conceded twice in a matter of minutes either side of half-time against Girona after losing Lenglet, and against Leganes, they had no way back after letting in two goals in the space of a minute.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt believes the Catalan giants have had problems tactically and mentally:

Athletic have not won a game since the opening match of the season, but they held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw earlier this month and are capable of causing Barca problems if the Blaugrana aren't at their best.

Madrid also slipped on Wednesday so Barcelona are level on points with their title rivals. The Catalans cannot afford to drop more points in the coming weeks or they'll find themselves playing catch-up, so it's vital they win here.