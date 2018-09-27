Warriors News: Stephen Curry Worked on Strengthening Knees, Ankles in Offseason

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Following an injury-plagued 2017-18 season, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is taking measures to be healthier during the upcoming campaign.

According to Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Curry worked with personal trainer Brandon Payne over the summer on "strengthening his knees and ankles."

Last season, Curry missed 31 regular-season games and six playoff contests with knee and ankle ailments.

Curry also worked on improving his conditioning and sharpening his already elite shooting.

He noted that after resting for about a month after Golden State's third championship in four seasons, he got back into the swing of things: "As you get older, to maintain, you can't take too much time off. It was part of the gig. I had a lot of consistent work. That had me feeling good physically and mentally going into the season."

The two-time MVP told Medina his main goal entering 2018-19 is to stay healthy.

Even with injuries hampering him, Curry was spectacular last season. He averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three-point range. That was enough for a fifth consecutive All-Star nod.

Curry's injuries did contribute to the Warriors finishing "only" 58-24, which put them second in the Western Conference to the Houston Rockets last season. Golden State went on to beat Houston in a seven-game Western Conference Finals series before sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

With Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all healthy, the Dubs are once again the team to beat entering 2018-19, and a fourth title in five years is within reach.