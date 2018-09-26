NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Not In on Jimmy Butler, Still Seeking Starting PG

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns reportedly checked in on potentially acquiring Jimmy Butler but are not in the running.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the "asking price was far too steep" for Phoenix at the moment. It's possible the Suns could attempt to engage in three-way talks if Goran Dragic or Jeff Teague become available as part of a potential package.

The Timberwolves could also offer Tyus Jones as part of a package.

The Suns acquiring a point guard makes far more sense than them being part of the Butler talks. Phoenix projects as one of the worst teams in the NBA and has probably the league's worst situation at point guard.

While it's possible they could go with Devin Booker as their lead ball-handler to start the season, Isaiah Canaan currently projects as their starter at the position. Second-round picks De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo are also possibilities.

Suffice it to say, the position needs some work—or at the very least a more reliable presence. Jones would probably be the best fit from an age standpoint. The 22-year-old averaged 5.1 points and 2.8 assists per game last season but has amazing underlying advanced numbers. ESPN's RPM ranked the Duke product as the NBA's 15th-best player in 2017-18.

That's obviously a bit out of whack; Jones was productive but not spectacular in his 17.9 minutes per game. But there's likely a starting point guard waiting to be developed there, and Jones would have all the opportunity in the world in Phoenix.

Dragic and Teague would be stopgap acquisitions from a front office that is under pressure to make progress. General manager Ryan McDonough enters the 2018-19 season needing to make progress or he'll probably be on the hot seat.