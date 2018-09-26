WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 26

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division is settling in nicely in its temporary home on Wednesday nights, and this week's show continued to show why 205 Live is the most underrated program on the weekly schedule.

WWE has even started using a couple of the cruiserweights on Raw after completely ignoring the division for the past year, so it's possible we could see even more crossovers with the rest of the roster in the future.

For now, let's take a look at everything that happened on Wednesday's show.

Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush

Lio Rush took a cheap shot at Noam Dar before the bell, but The Scottish Supernova made him pay with a stiff kick to the knee moments later.

Dar put the 23-Year-Old Piece of Gold through the wringer for the next few minutes with quick strikes and submissions until Rush's speed allowed him to take control.

They kept a quick pace throughout the match, but it would have benefitted them to slow down a bit since they made some mistakes along the way.

Despite the fast-paced action, the crowd only came alive when one of the Superstars in the ring did something risky. It's a shame because there was some great technical wrestling from these two.

Dar was in control most of the time, but in the end, Rush picked up the win with a beautiful frog splash. This was easily The Man of the Hour's best performance since coming to the main roster.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights

Drake Maverick may as well be playing two different characters on Raw and 205 Live. He acts like a heel on Raw but seems to be a fair general manager on 205 Live.

Rush is in the same boat with reverse roles. He has been a villain on 205 Live and manages a face on Raw. The crowd has no idea how to react to him now.

Rush hit a nice springboard moonsault to the floor.

It was fun to see Dar have the size advantage over his opponent for once.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Some Jobber

The second match of the show can barely even be called a match. The Brian Kendrick kicked his opponent in the face before putting him in the Captain's Hook for the submission victory.

After it was over, Drew Gulak attacked the poor jobber relentlessly while Kendrick and Jack Gallagher watched with smiles on their faces.

Though this helped keep Gulak looking dangerous while he awaits his next title shot, it did nothing for Kendrick.

Grade: D-

Notes and Highlights

Maverick mediated an interview with Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy backstage before this match. A video package would have been more effective.

Gulak has been putting on muscle. He might exceed the 205-pound weight limit soon.

TJP gave a promo after the match talking about how he used to wrestle under a mask and why he doesn't care about the lucha libre tradition behind it.

Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali returned to action for the first time since last month to take on the man who put him on the shelf, Hideo Itami.

The Heart of 205 Live kept Itami on the defensive early on, but the Japanese Superstar eventually took control using some questionable tactics.

This was yet another example of 205 Live putting on a Match of the Week candidate. Itami was great, but Ali was even more impressive.

This match wasn't without its minor mistakes, but most of what they did was performed to perfection, especially the big spots.

Ali took a big risk by going for a 450 splash on the apron, and it ended up being his downfall. Both men were counted out and Maverick ran down to ringside to check on the competitors when it was over.

Grade: A

Notes and Highlights