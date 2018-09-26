Penn State Freshman OT Rasheed Walker Charged with Misdemeanor Theft

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker was arrested earlier this month after he stole a mountain bike.

Corrigan added Walker allegedly took the bike "because he did not feel like walking back to his residence building" and got rid of it after he returned home.

“We are aware of the situation and are disappointed," Penn State football Sports Information Director Kris Petersen said in a statement, via Bret Pallotto of the Centre Daily Times. "This matter will be handled appropriately. We will not have any further comment on this matter."

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 31.

Walker, 18, was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 65 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

He has appeared in each of Penn State's last two games against Kent State and Illinois.