Penn State Freshman OT Rasheed Walker Charged with Misdemeanor Theft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

This is the Penn State logo on the side of a Penn State merchandise trailer outside Beaver Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker was arrested earlier this month after he stole a mountain bike. 

Per Mikayla Corrigan of the Daily Collegian, Walker is facing one misdemeanor count of theft and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property after confessing to campus police he took a bike that was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Corrigan added Walker allegedly took the bike "because he did not feel like walking back to his residence building" and got rid of it after he returned home.

“We are aware of the situation and are disappointed," Penn State football Sports Information Director Kris Petersen said in a statement, via Bret Pallotto of the Centre Daily Times. "This matter will be handled appropriately. We will not have any further comment on this matter."

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 31. 

Walker, 18, was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 65 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports

He has appeared in each of Penn State's last two games against Kent State and Illinois.

