Raiders' Jon Gruden on Browns QB Baker Mayfield: 'He's Got the Magic'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will make his first start Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, and opposing head coach Jon Gruden has already liked what he has seen from the rookie.

"He's got the magic," Gruden said of Mayfield Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "He's got incredible vision downfield. He's got eyes in the back of his head. He's the man. He's the story that's going to become bigger and bigger in Cleveland this year."

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick saw his first regular-season action last Thursday against the New York Jets, leading the team to a come-from-behind win after taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor. He threw for 201 yards in what ended up being the Browns' first victory since 2016.

He will now try to improve upon this performance in Week 4 against a Raiders defense that has struggled mightily all season.

Teams are averaging 258 yards per game against Oakland while opposing quarterbacks have produced a 105.8 quarterback rating, the seventh worst mark in the NFL, per ESPN.

Combining this with a disappointing offense and the Raiders are off to an 0-3 start in the first year in Gruden's second stint with the team.

If Mayfield is as good as Gruden expects, the team could be headed to an 0-4 record.