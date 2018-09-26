Bayern Munich Reportedly Ready to Seal James Rodriguez Switch from Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich reportedly are set to complete the capture of loan star James Rodriguez, triggering a purchase option for the Real Madrid attacker.

Sport Bild (h/t Panos Kostopoulos of Marca) reported the Bundesliga champions will permanently sign the Colombian superstar before the January transfer window opens after the James' successful stint in Germany. Bayern will reportedly pay €42 million for the 27-year-old's signature after the player settled well in Bavaria.

James has rediscovered his form after departing Los Blancos, and he helped Bayern win the German league title last term during the first year of a two-year loan deal.

The attacker was hugely influential as he scored eight and assisted 13 times in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.

James emerged as an elite player at the 2014 World Cup, earning him a move from Monaco to Madrid after winning the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer with six goals, as Colombia exited at the quarter-final stage.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The attacker was initially successful in Spain, winning La Liga and two Champions League titles, but fell from favour and lost his starting position at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

James' loan move to Bayern re-energised the player's fortunes, giving the midfielder the huge platform his talent deserves.

The player has earned plaudits in Germany, dovetailing with Thomas Muller and Franck Ribery, and supplying the ammunition for Robert Lewandowski.

The Colombian can go on to bigger and better achievements in a Bayern shirt. However, Sport Bild added that a surprise sale of the player cannot be discounted at this stage, should the German team wish to cash-in on his form to turn what could be a significant profit.