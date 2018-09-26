Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Goran Dragic, Heat Deal Might Hinge on Suns

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns' need for a starting point guard could help facilitate a Jimmy Butler trade.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns would be a potential destination for Jeff Teague if the Miami Heat include Goran Dragic in the package sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Butler.

Wojnarowski added that Phoenix has expressed interest in Timberwolves backup point guard Tyus Jones.

As the Timberwolves continue to explore deals for Butler, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the four-time All-Star told Minnesota owner Glen Taylor he would prefer a trade to the Heat.

Stein added Miami has been as aggressive as any club that has called about Butler, but the Timberwolves aren't clearly communicating to others what they want out of a potential deal.

Per Wojnarowski, Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau was unsuccessful in convincing Butler to rescind his trade request when the two met on Monday.

The Suns have been in pursuit of a point guard throughout the summer. Their urgency increased last month when Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss were traded to the Houston Rockets for Ryan Anderson and guard De'Anthony Melton.

Phoenix opened training camp on Monday with Melton and rookie Elie Okobo as its top two point guards.