Patriots' Rex Burkhead, Ja'Whaun Bentley Headed to IR, Signing Kenjon Barner

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are placing running back Rex Burkhead (neck) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (unknown) on injured reserve, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

New England is also signing running back Kenjon Barner and former Indianapolis Colts linebacker John Simon:

Burkhead was signed by the Patriots following the 2016 season and has served as a multipurpose back since. Last year, he piled up 264 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.

He had 24 carries for 86 yards and three receptions for 31 yards through the first three games this season.

Burkhead was injured in a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions—a 26-10 Patriots loss. It marks the second straight year in which he has been hurt, as he missed the end of the regular season last year due to a sprained knee.

Burkhead is not the first New England running back to land on IR this season. Jeremy Hill, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, is out for the rest of the year after suffering a torn ACL in the season opener.

Bentley, on the other hand, recorded 14 combined tackles and one interception during the first three games. The rookie was a fifth-round pick out of Purdue back in April.

Meanwhile, Simon and Barner each have some NFL experience under their belt.

Simon has spent five years in the NFL since being taken in the fourth round back in 2013, suiting up for Baltimore, Houston and Indianapolis.

Barner has also bounced around since entering the league in 2013, most notably spending time on the Philadelphia Eagles' active roster from 2015-17.