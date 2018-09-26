Kelly Bryant's Top 5 Transfer Destinations: Where Will Former Clemson QB Land?

0 of 5

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The college football world got a big dose of transfer news Wednesday morning when Manie Robinson of the Greenville News first reported that Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant plans to transfer out of the program after starting each of the last 18 games for the Tigers—including the first four of this season.

One year ago, you never would have seen this kind of move this late into the campaign. But the NCAA updated its redshirt rule this spring, allowing players to appear in up to four games in a season while still preserving the ability to redshirt and save a year of eligibility.

On Monday, Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey took advantage of this new rule, leaving the Cowboys as a graduate transfer. And that's precisely what Bryant plans to do after Clemson announced Monday that Trevor Lawrence would assume the role of starter beginning this coming week against Syracuse.

Now the big question is: Where will Bryant be playing in 2019?

Based on current/future roster situations and offensive schemes, these are the five programs where he might best fit.