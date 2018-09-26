WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Shawn Michaels, Dean Ambrose and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE may be gearing up for Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6 but reports across the internet have fans more interested and intrigued than most anything currently slated for that live event special.

The rumor mill churned out numerous reports this week, some centered around ongoing storylines and others on the exact extent of an injury to one of the company's most popular performers.

Shawn Michaels In-Ring Update

WrestleVotes reported early Wednesday that Shawn Michaels will not just wrestle the expected tag team match in Saudi Arabia, which would see him team with Triple H to face Undertaker and Kane, but will battle The Undertaker as soon as Survivor Series this November in Los Angeles.

Michaels wrestled his last match in 2010, against Undertaker, in the main event of WrestleMania XXVI.

A return to the squared circle for a singles match with The Deadman would mark the most significant Survivor Series main event in years.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Michaels should have stayed retired. Yes, he blew away all expectations with his work from 2002-10. Yes, if there was anyone who could come back at age 53 and steal the show with another legacy-defining performance, it is him.

Michaels had a magical retirement, though. It was an unforgettable moment on wrestling's grandest stage. He walked away on his own volition after proving his second go-round could be as good, if not better, than his first. Why he would erase that to come back for another match with Undertaker that cannot possibly be as good as his prior series with The Deadman is a question only he can answer.

Maybe his desire to set foot back inside the squared circle can be attributed to hanging around the young, hungry and passionate stars of NXT, whom he helps as a producer, but that should not draw him out of a retirement that has been as good to him as his career was.

Sasha Banks Update

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE officials are crediting Sasha Banks' absence to a medical issue. The vagueness, though, had Melzter suggesting it will only create further speculation as to what her actual ailment is.

Banks was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge and replaced by Mickie James, who teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox on September 25.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. WWE's vagueness always creates greater speculation or conspiracy theories about what the company is hiding with its performers. Meltzer is absolutely correct.

It does a greater disservice to the fans and opens the talent up on social media for poking and prodding by fans who are either insensitive to their ongoing issues or care only about getting the scoop before everyone else.

If it is a run-of-the-mill injury, report it. If not, and it is a personal matter, say "it's a personal matter." Vagueness only serves to muddy the waters and make a much bigger, messier ordeal out of it than it has to be.

Could Dean Ambrose Still Turn Heel?

The September 24 episode of Raw saw Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman play mind games with The Shield, creating dissension within the group by suggesting Dean Ambrose would be better off without Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Meltzer reported Ambrose was originally slated to turn heel on his fellow Shield mates before his untimely injury and it is possible WWE Creative is revisiting that story.

Ambrose ultimately sided with Rollins and Reigns to close out Monday's show but it feels like there is plenty of story left to tell.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. More so than any other member of The Shield, Ambrose has been desperately in need of a character refresher. He grew first into a caricature, then a stale mess whose antics grew old. Back now with a new look and an updated in-ring arsenal, now is the time to turn Ambrose and make him the dangerous heel he has never really had the opportunity to portray in WWE.

At the very least, it gives the company fresh matchups to exploit and overproduce.