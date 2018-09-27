Fantasy Football Week 4 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Even though the main objective of this article is to predict the future of unsettled backfields to get a jump on potential waiver-wire superstars, we must also assess situations that haven't turned out as planned.

The Miami Dolphins are riding high at 3-0, but if you have Kenyan Drake on your fantasy roster, the feeling of frustration continues to build. He saw just five carries in Week 3 and hasn't been nearly as busy as you might expect, especially on an undefeated team.

In one week, Matt Breida went from leading the NFL in rushing to hyperextending his knee in a game that also saw his starting quarterback go down with a torn ACL. After Week 2, Breida looked like an ascending player in a fantasy-friendly offense. Even though he's still tied for the rushing lead, his situation looks much worse, and if you have him on your roster, expectations should be adjusted.

The running back position is the most volatile in fantasy football, which is why it's always smart to hang on to your depth early in the season. Injuries will cut into that depth throughout the year, so it's better to have it now instead of scrambling to find help when you need it the most.

