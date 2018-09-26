Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardSeptember 26, 2018
Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Much of the focus in fantasy football after three weeks seems to focus on the players failing to live up to expectations. What about the players exceeding expectations?
Michael Thomas is the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver regardless of format with 38 receptions, 398 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. With 91.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues, he holds more than 16-point edge on Mike Evans at No. 2 (75.7) and a 20-point advantage over Adam Thielen at No.3 (71.8). If you drafted Thomas at the end of the first round or start of the second, he's been a fantastic value.
The same goes for Carlos Hyde. Despite finishing last season as the No. 8 fantasy running back, Hyde didn't get much love when he made the switch to Cleveland, as evidenced by an ADP of 65.8/RB25. A big performance in Week 3 coupled with the switch to Baker Mayfield has Hyde's fantasy value on the rise. He's tied with Chris Thompson for the ninth-most fantasy points (49.8) at the running back position.
For as much as you might be worried about shifting disappointing players down your fantasy depth chart, don't forget about those who are outperforming initial draft values. They could be doing more than enough to make up for other weak spots on your roster.
Here’s the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 4. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- New York Giants (vs. New Orleans Saints)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at Denver Broncos)
- Denver Broncos (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at Atlanta Falcons)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 4 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Andy Dalton, CIN (at ATL)
A surprisingly high-volume start to the season has Dalton sitting at eight touchdowns and five interceptions through three weeks. He threw four of those interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he also doled out a pair of touchdowns and 352 yards on 29-of-46 passing. To date, Dalton has 74 completions out of 116 attempts (63.8 percent) for 860 yards.
That volume should be there Sunday when the Bengals head to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons. In games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the Falcons gave up 828 passing yards and six touchdowns, which includes the 396 yards and three touchdowns Drew Brees hung on them in Week 3. Atlanta has also lost a pair of safeties in Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles) and Keanu Neal (torn ACL) to season-ending injuries.
Assuming A.J. Green can play though the groin injury he suffered Sunday, look for Dalton to improve upon his No. 19 finish from last week.
Concern
Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB (at CHI)
It might take all four quarters for Fitzmagic to happen, but we saw it again Monday night. A slow start for Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers turned into a wild finish in what turned out to be a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite throwing three first-half interceptions, he still turned in a record-setting third straight 400-yard effort and tossed three touchdowns as well. At 32.5 fantasy points per game, he leads all quarterbacks heading into Week 4.
After facing two of the NFL's worst passing defenses in the Saints and Steelers, Fitzpatrick gets a tougher test Sunday in Chicago. The Bears have limited quarterbacks to only 671 passing yards, although they have allowed seven touchdowns. Chicago is a top-five defense in total yards allowed (289 per game) and is 11th in passing yards allowed (223.7), so this may not turn into the fireworks display Fitzpatrick has been putting on this season. Fantasy owners should lower their expectations for him this week.
Sleepers
Eli Manning, NYG (vs. NO)
If you saw what Manning and the New York Giants did to the Houston Texans last week, you saw the potential of New York's offense and how Manning could return to fantasy relevance for the first time in years. It was a near flawless effort for Manning, who went 25-of-29 for 297 yards and two scores to finish with 19.8 fantasy points and the No. 13 spot for Week 3.
The Saints come to MetLife Stadium having allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Their maligned secondary just lost slot corner Patrick Robinson for the season to a broken ankle, too. Between the beatable matchup and the likelihood of Manning throwing a lot to keep up with Drew Brees, he's worth a shot if you need some help.
Case Keenum, DEN (vs. KC)
Keenum opened the season with a 329-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw three interceptions in that game and has since added two more without any more touchdowns in a win over the Oakland Raiders and loss this past weekend to the Baltimore Ravens.
Luckily, he could have the perfect storm coming in Week 4 to turn him back into a useful fantasy option.
Other than the Los Angeles Rams, no offense has been hotter than the Kansas City Chiefs. They lead the NFL at 39.3 points per game despite ranking 29th in total plays (177), so the efficiency is unparalleled. At the same time, they also possess a defense that's given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Denver has a middle-of-the-road defense this season, so we could be looking at a high-scoring affair in Denver. Keenum should have the volume and matchup to boost him into starting lineups.
Week 4 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|3
|Drew Brees (NO)
|4
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|5
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|6
|Tom Brady (NE)
|7
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|8
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|9
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|10
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|11
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|12
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|13
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
|14
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|15
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|16
|Case Keenum (DEN)
|17
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|18
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|19
|Andrew Luck (IND)
|20
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|21
|Joe Flacco (BAL)
|22
|Ryan Tannehill (MIA)
|23
|Mitchell Trubisky (CHI)
|24
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|25
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|26
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|27
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|28
|Josh Rosen (ARI)
|29
|C.J. Beathard (SF)
|30
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Chris Carson, SEA (at ARI)
Between odd coaching decisions and a struggling offensive line, trusting the Seahawks backfield hasn't been easy. However, Seattle took a step forward in Week 3 by leaning on Carson en route to a 32-carry, 102-yard effort with a touchdown and a pair of receptions for 22 yards on two targets. Carson played 73.9 percent of Seattle's snaps (compared to 28.8 percent in Week 2), while Rashaad Penny had only a 14.5 percent snap share with three carries for five yards and no targets.
The Seahawks don't have much skill-position talent to rely on, which is why they should Carson feature in the Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Through three games, Arizona's defense has yielded the most fantasy points to running backs thanks to 370 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries in addition to 17 receptions for 208 yards and another score.
With Russell Wilson running short on reliable targets, Seattle should turn to Carson to carry the offense in a game it should control. You can confidently use Carson this weekend.
Concerns
Dion Lewis, TEN (vs. PHI)
Lewis is a talented player in a bad situation, with a coaching staff that seems oddly intent on keeping Derrick Henry busy despite awful production. Henry has 46 carries for only 139 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and no touchdowns. He has 18 carries in each of the last two weeks despite not rushing for more than 57 yards. His snap count has risen every week, topping out at 51.6 percent in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Lewis' snaps have dropped from 71 percent in Week 1 to 48.4 last week, so it's not a surprise to see that his touches dipped from 21 in Week 1 to 12 in Week 3. That declining usage doesn't make much sense considering Lewis rushed for 75 yards and a score on 16 carries and turned eight targets into five receptions for 35 yards in the opener. With Marcus Mariota limited by an arm injury and the team struggling to find offense, Lewis should be operating as the featured back, not Henry. Lewis gets the toughest fantasy RB matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to Nashville in Week 4.
Matt Breida, SF (at LAC)
Breida battled through a hyperextended knee to rush for 90 yards on 10 carries and catch all three of his targets for 27 yards in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team suffered a bigger loss when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL, prematurely ending his season. Turning to C.J. Beathard at QB is a significant step down for San Francisco, and Breida's status is up in the air for the Niners' Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Even if he plays, Breida has to be knocked down to the RB3/flex category.
Sleeper
Jalen Richard, OAK (vs. CLE)
Richard has played a clear role as the primary receiver out of the backfield for the Oakland Raiders, which gives him value in PPR formats. While he didn't record a catch in Week 2, he turned 11 targets into nine receptions for 55 yards in the opener and caught six of seven targets for 59 yards in Week 3.
Even without a target in Week 2, Richard's 18 targets are tied for second on the team with Amari Cooper. The Raiders offense has been unpredictable to date, as Jared Cook, Cooper and Jordy Nelson have each posted a huge week along with two lesser performances. Marshawn Lynch has been the constant with 48 carries for 170 yards and three scores in addition to catching all seven of his targets for 33 yards. However, none of this has added up to a victory as of yet.
On Sunday, Derek Carr has to face a Cleveland Browns defense that notched nine sacks in the first three games and limited the opposition to 19.7 points per game. If the Raiders need to generate some offense and give Carr a safety valve while under pressure, using Richard more as a receiver would be wise. He's a solid plug-and-play RB3/flex if needed.
Week 4 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
John Brown, BAL (at PIT)
Touchdowns are nice, but it's even better to see a touchdown-reliant player produce for fantasy owners without finding the end zone. Brown did just that last weekend against the Broncos with five receptions for 86 yards on nine targets. That came after he combined for seven receptions, 136 yards and two scores on 14 targets in the first two games of the season.
Brown is second on the Baltimore Ravens in targets (26-23) and receptions (15-12) to Michael Crabtree, but he holds a big advantage in yards (222-155). He'll have a good chance to add to those numbers with a trip to Pittsburgh coming up on Sunday night. Only the Saints and Chargers have allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Pittsburgh gave up 40 receptions for 649 yards and six scores in the first three games to wide receivers, so that 16.2 yards-per-catch average looks attractive to Brown, who sits at 18.5 YPC.
As the No. 27 fantasy wide receiver over the first three weeks, Brown has a chance to be at least a top-25 option with top-15 upside in this great matchup.
Concerns
A.J. Green, CIN (at ATL)
A groin injury limited Green to only a 50.8 percent snap share and five receptions for 58 yards on eight targets in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Groin injuries only heal with rest, so if Green plays through it, he'll likely be less than 100 percent and could be in danger of making it worse. He'd still be worth using if he plays, as the Falcons are down two starting safeties and just got torched by Michael Thomas for 10 receptions and 129 yards in Week 3. Keep a close eye on Green's status as the week progresses.
Chris Hogan, NE (vs. MIA)
The arrival of Josh Gordon has made fantasy owners many nervous about Hogan's upside moving forward, and he didn't do himself any favors with a forgettable three-reception, 31-yard effort against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Gordon sat out with a hamstring injury, so Hogan had a chance to make a strong case for himself. Instead, the entire New England Patriots offense looked out of sorts and managed a paltry 10 points in the loss.
Hogan has only seven receptions for 84 yards on 14 targets with two scores on the season, which means he isn't getting volume and hasn't made much of an impact other than the pair of touchdowns in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. He struggled against Darius Slay on Sunday and will likely draw Miami Dolphins top corner Xavien Howard this weekend. Hogan seems too shaky to play with confidence.
Sleeper
Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. NO)
When the Giants lost Evan Engram to a knee injury early in Week 3, Shepard came through with six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Before Week 3, Shepard had totaled eight receptions for 72 yards without a score on 12 targets. Engram's absence, which could linger beyond Week 4, puts Shepard back on the fantasy radar this weekend with a prime matchup against the Saints.
New Orleans' secondary had already been struggling over the first two games, but it had no answers for Calvin Ridley and lost nickel cornerback Patrick Robinson for the season in Week 3. Other than Marshon Lattimore, the Saints don't have much talent in their secondary. Losing Robinson is costly, especially since Shepard excels working out of the slot. Consider him a WR3 with WR2 upside in this prime matchup.
Week 4 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Trey Burton, CHI (vs. TB)
The breakout season for Burton is taking some time to develop. However, there have been some signs he's moving in the right direction. He followed a one-reception game in Week 1 with four receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 2. That made him the No. 10 tight end for the week with 12.2 fantasy points. In Week 3, Burton didn't find the end zone, but he did turn five targets into four receptions for 55 yards and 9.5 fantasy points.
Admittedly, these are far from impressive stats, but a look around the fantasy tight end landscape should show you just how thin the position is after injuries to Delanie Walker, Greg Olsen, Evan Engram and Jack Doyle.
It's worth giving Burton another look this week in a prime matchup with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allows the second-most fantasy points to tight ends by giving up 25 receptions for 329 yards and a touchdown. The Chicago Bears clearly have good reasons to feature him in Week 4.
Concern
George Kittle, SF (at LAC)
Kittle has been the constant in the 49ers offense over the first three weeks with 12 receptions fro 191 yards on 20 targets. No other 49er has more than 14 targets, and only Kyle Juszczyk also has at least 100 yards. With three weeks down, Kittle is the No. 11 fantasy tight end with 11 fantasy points per game. His days as Jimmy Garoppolo's preferred target, however, are already over following Garoppolo's torn ACL in Week 3.
It's hard to abandon Kittle since the tight end position is a mess for fantasy, and he's been a solid option in the early part of this season. C.J. Beathard is a big step down from Garoppolo, so the hope is that he's just good enough to get Kittle the ball, though the offense might struggle to find the end zone. Expectations should be tempered for Kittle until we see how Beathard performs.
Sleepers
Vance McDonald, PIT (vs. BAL)
With his foot injury clearly behind him, it was McDonald, not Jesse James, who came out of Week 3 with the top performance by a Pittsburgh tight end. A week after James posted five receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in McDonald's season debut in Week 2, McDonald turned five targets into four receptions, 112 yards and a score in a win over the Buccaneers in Week 3.
Thanks to a shoddy Steelers defense, Ben Roethlisberger is averaging more than 46 pass attempts per game, so there's no need to be concerned about enough targets to go around with McDonald sharing the field with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Now that he's healthy, look for McDonald to be a more consistent contributor in the offense. His snaps should rise accordingly, and he's not a bad reach in Week 4.
Dallas Goedert, PHI (at TEN)
Carson Wentz's 2018 debut was an uneven yet successful one in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. No one was surprised he targeted his favorite receiver, Zach Ertz, 10 times for five receptions and 73 yards. The tight end love wasn't just reserved for Ertz, as Goedert was second on the team with seven targets, which went for seven receptions, 73 yards and a touchdown.
Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn't a lock to come back this week, and while Ertz is clearly at the top of the target list, Goedert's quick connection with Wentz is interesting. You can't underestimate the comfort factor with Wentz coming back from such a long absence, so Goedert might have a chance to carve out a role on a team that's clearly lacking top talent in its receiving corps. The Titans haven't faced any stiff challenges from the tight end position this season, so Goedert and Ertz could be a problem for their defense. Goedert is a deep sleeper this weekend.
Week 4 Tight End PPR Rankings
|No.
|Player (Team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|5
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|6
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|7
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|8
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|9
|David Njoku (CLE)
|10
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|11
|Benjamin Watson (NO)
|12
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|13
|George Kittle (SF)
|14
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|15
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|16
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|17
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins (JAC)
|18
|Ryan Griffin (HOU)
|19
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|20
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|21
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
|22
|Jesse James (PIT)
|23
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|24
|Geoff Swaim (DAL)
|25
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|26
|Rhett Ellison (NYG)
|27
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|28
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|29
|Jake Butt (DEN)
|30
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|31
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|32
|Nick Boyle (BAL)
|33
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|34
|Luke Willson (DET)
|35
|Cameron Brate (TB)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
A dip in overall talent hasn't been a big problem when it comes to fantasy production for the Seattle Seahawks defense. With three games down, it sits fifth in fantasy points (29). Last weekend, it racked up five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery while allowing just 13 points to the Dallas Cowboys.
That strong start should lead to another good performance with a trip to Arizona on the schedule for Week 4. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Cardinals thanks to seven sacks, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and just 20 points scored. The move to rookie Josh Rosen won't result in a quick improvement, so use the Seahawks unit with confidence.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 7.1; Yahoo, 27.0
Other streaming options: Green Bay Packers (vs. BUF)
Week 4 Defense Rankings
|No.
|Team (Opponent)
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NYJ)
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. SF)
|3
|Chicago Bears (vs. TB)
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles (at TEN)
|5
|Cleveland Browns (at OAK)
|6
|Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
|7
|Green Bay Packers (vs. BUF)
|8
|Los Angeles Rams (vs. MIN)
|9
|Dallas Cowboys (vs. DET)
|10
|New England Patriots (vs. MIA)
|11
|Minnesota Vikings (at LAR)
|12
|Houston Texans (at IND)
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)
|14
|Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
|15
|New Orleans Saints (at NYG)
|16
|Baltimore Ravens (at PIT)
|17
|Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)
|18
|Tennessee Titans (vs. PHI)
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CHI)
|20
|Oakland Raiders (vs. CLE)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Aldrick Rosas, NYG (vs. NO)
Rosas is perfect through three games with four extra points and seven field goals. He has at least two field goals in each game and is eighth at the kicker spot with 27 fantasy points.
Despite losing Evan Engram to a knee injury, the Giants offense clicked for the first time this season in last weekend's win over the Texans. It'll have an attractive matchup with the visiting Saints on Sunday, so it should be another productive outing for Rosas.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 0.9; Yahoo, 2.0
Week 4 Kicker Rankings
|No.
|Player (Team)
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|2
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|3
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|4
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|5
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|6
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|7
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|8
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)
|9
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|10
|Cody Parkey (CHI)
|11
|Caleb Sturgis (LAC)
|12
|Matt Prater (DET)
|13
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|14
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|15
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|16
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|17
|Sam Ficken (LAR)
|18
|Randy Bullock (CIN)
|19
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|20
|Ryan Succop (TEN)