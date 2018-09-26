Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Better Than Usual

Andy Dalton, CIN (at ATL)

A surprisingly high-volume start to the season has Dalton sitting at eight touchdowns and five interceptions through three weeks. He threw four of those interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he also doled out a pair of touchdowns and 352 yards on 29-of-46 passing. To date, Dalton has 74 completions out of 116 attempts (63.8 percent) for 860 yards.

That volume should be there Sunday when the Bengals head to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons. In games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the Falcons gave up 828 passing yards and six touchdowns, which includes the 396 yards and three touchdowns Drew Brees hung on them in Week 3. Atlanta has also lost a pair of safeties in Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles) and Keanu Neal (torn ACL) to season-ending injuries.

Assuming A.J. Green can play though the groin injury he suffered Sunday, look for Dalton to improve upon his No. 19 finish from last week.

Concern

Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB (at CHI)

It might take all four quarters for Fitzmagic to happen, but we saw it again Monday night. A slow start for Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers turned into a wild finish in what turned out to be a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite throwing three first-half interceptions, he still turned in a record-setting third straight 400-yard effort and tossed three touchdowns as well. At 32.5 fantasy points per game, he leads all quarterbacks heading into Week 4.

After facing two of the NFL's worst passing defenses in the Saints and Steelers, Fitzpatrick gets a tougher test Sunday in Chicago. The Bears have limited quarterbacks to only 671 passing yards, although they have allowed seven touchdowns. Chicago is a top-five defense in total yards allowed (289 per game) and is 11th in passing yards allowed (223.7), so this may not turn into the fireworks display Fitzpatrick has been putting on this season. Fantasy owners should lower their expectations for him this week.

Sleepers

Eli Manning, NYG (vs. NO)

If you saw what Manning and the New York Giants did to the Houston Texans last week, you saw the potential of New York's offense and how Manning could return to fantasy relevance for the first time in years. It was a near flawless effort for Manning, who went 25-of-29 for 297 yards and two scores to finish with 19.8 fantasy points and the No. 13 spot for Week 3.

The Saints come to MetLife Stadium having allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Their maligned secondary just lost slot corner Patrick Robinson for the season to a broken ankle, too. Between the beatable matchup and the likelihood of Manning throwing a lot to keep up with Drew Brees, he's worth a shot if you need some help.

Case Keenum, DEN (vs. KC)

Keenum opened the season with a 329-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw three interceptions in that game and has since added two more without any more touchdowns in a win over the Oakland Raiders and loss this past weekend to the Baltimore Ravens.

Luckily, he could have the perfect storm coming in Week 4 to turn him back into a useful fantasy option.

Other than the Los Angeles Rams, no offense has been hotter than the Kansas City Chiefs. They lead the NFL at 39.3 points per game despite ranking 29th in total plays (177), so the efficiency is unparalleled. At the same time, they also possess a defense that's given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Denver has a middle-of-the-road defense this season, so we could be looking at a high-scoring affair in Denver. Keenum should have the volume and matchup to boost him into starting lineups.